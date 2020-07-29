Newton County Jail Log, July 29, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following information is from the detention center booking files of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office:



Covington Police Department

Telvin Altravis Appling, 25, 460 Shady Cross Road, Lexington, was arrested July 24 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Katavian Demias Harper, 18, 10321 Magnolia Heights, Covington, was arrested July 23 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime.

Dustin Kane James, 25, 8119 Carlton Trail, Covington, was arrested July 24 and charged with cruelty to children, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge and simple battery.

Roddreques Latavius Joiner, 35, 7133 Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with parole violation.

Cameron Lamar Lawrence, 18, 135 Vinny’s way, Covington, was arrested July 26 and charged with obstructing or hindering emergency medical workers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and furnishing to, purchase or possession by persons under 21-public drunk.

Janel Jo Newby, 26, 899 w. Madill Road, Colcord, OK, was arrested July 23 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

Masika Milner Robinson, 37, 270 Homestead way, Covington, was arrested July 28 and charged with criminal trespass and probation violation.

Georgia State Patrol

Joseph Samuel Hines, 46, 1944 Gladeview Pkwy., Stone Mountain, was arrested July 24 and held for other agency.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Dwayne Bennett, 44, 329 River Landing Drive, Monroe, was court sentenced July 24.

Jaquan Brooks, 21, 350 Shiver Blvd., Covington, was arrested July 24 and charged with criminal trespass, probation violation for fingerprintable charge, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Lance Alan Brown, 32, 623 Scout Road, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer (2), improper lane usage, no driver’s license on person, no proof of insurance, no seat belts, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate, passing vehicles proceeding in opposite directions, probation violation, reckless driving (2), speeding (10-14 over), vehicles to drive on right side of roadway and 5 year & annual plate, revalidation & county decal.

Jason Gregory Chambers, 53, 298 Highway 162, Covington, was arrested July 27 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.

Ernest Joseph Croft, 55, 3781 Mars Hill Road, Ackworth, was arrested July 23 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Genia Louise Delee, 32, 623 Scout Road, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with probation violation and no seat belts.

Charles Dwayne Edwards, 29, 60 Artie Court, Oxford, was arrested July 24 and charged with marijuana possession, less than 1 oz. and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.

Justin Ray Fox, 31, 12 Hemlock St., Porterdale, was arrested July 23 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Michael Lane Galloway, 48, 840 Oak Hill Road, Covington, was arrested July 17 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Ledale Gaston, 40 Silver Peak Drive, Covington, was arrested July 22 and held for other agency.

Joshua Willard Gower, 28, 4139 Lott St., Covington, was arrested July 25 and charged with marijuana possession, less than 1 oz., no tail lights, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, battery and cruelty to children.

Richard Earl Grimes, 18, 6142 Geiger St., Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Daniel Guerrero, 19, 10101 Hidden Branch way, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Stephanie Nicole Hicks, 32, 494 Clara Drive, Riverdale, was arrested July 24 and charged with theft by taking.

Demari James Kay, 25, 170 Clairmont Drive, Covington, was arrested July 24 and charged with armed robbery, deposit account fraud-bad checks (2), possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana (2), receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime.

Lauren Michelle Kinsey, 17, 6575 Kimberly Mill Road, College Park, was arrested July 28 and charged with battery-family violence, criminal damage to property and cruelty to children.

Lloyd Lee Mayes, Jr., 36, 69 Gum Tree Court, Covington, was arrested July 28 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property, and cruelty to children (2).

Vyneshia Nikkia McNair, 27, 125 Huntington St., Covington, was arrested July 27 and charged with identity theft fraud (2).

Terran McCloud Newman, 55, 180 Willow Springs Drive, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with homicide by vehicle and failure to stop at stop sign.

Michael Lane Parker, 37, 98 Moss Road, Covington, was arrested July 24 and charged with failure to appear.

Keenan Eugene Poe, 20, 30 Chesapeake Chase, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale or marijuana.

Kentrol Debarail Prince, 47, 295 Berkshire Drive, Covington, was arrested July 28 and charged with failure to register as sex offender.

Domenico Deshawn Roddy, Jr., 18, 135 Dairy Lane Drive, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Daniel Flores Rodriguez, 40, 204 Kirkland Road, Covington, was arrested July 28 and charged with child molestation.

Milton Smith, Jr., 32, 3672 Highway 81 N, Oxford, was arrested July 24 and charged with battery-family violence and cruelty to children.

Eric Antonia Washington, 43, 75 Ardella Drive, Covington, was arrested July 28 and charged with aggravated assault, battery and contempt of court.

Keywan Lamount Watkins, 17, 135 Dairylane Drive, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Garey Williams, 27, 25 Westover Lake, Covington, was arrested July 27 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Porterdale Police Department

Torres Shakia Guinn, 27, 66 Poplar St., Porterdale, was arrested July 26 and charged with burglary (4).

Walton County

William Marvin Nelson, 54, 411 Alcovy St., Monroe, was arrested July 28 and held for other agency.