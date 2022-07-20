Newton County Jail Log, July 20, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Marilyn F. Burns, 74, Kinnett Rd, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with simple assault

Sharon M. Cain, 51, Hampton Ct, Covington, was arrested July 17 and charged with battery

Dustin C. Carnes, 33, Marietta St, Atlanta, was arrested July 16 and court sentenced 24 hours

Camron J. Cope, 28, Lee St, Covington, was arrested July 15 and court sentenced 24 hours

Teirra T. Eafford, 28, homeless, was arrested July 18 and charged with probation violation

Douglas R. Emmons, 56, Hampton Ct, Dalton, was arrested July 14 and charged with DUI

Johnny J. Farino, 65, Covered Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession sell visual medium depicting minor in sexually explicit

Andre O. Garland, 59, Access Rd, Covington, was arrested July 16 and charged with battery

Sentario A. Gartrell, 34, Bentley Place, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with simple assault

Jeremiah K. Grier, 18, Feldspar Rd, Monticello, was arrested July 16 and charged with obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call and simple battery

Conner W. Hobbs, 24, Idlewood Dr, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass

Dana R. Inscore, 48, Tanyard Rd, Covington, was arrested July 15 and court sentenced

Habibu Jalloh, 40, Eastwick Cir, Decatur, was arrested July 18 court sentenced 60 days

Rayvon N Johnson, 32, Allen Dr, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with parole violation

Sammie W. Johnson, 17, Arthurs Ln, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with simple battery

Jabrylon U. Jones, 18, Lunford Cir, Covington, was arrested July 13 and court sentenced

Constance B. Lackey, 65, Lackey Rd, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with battery

Lester Lackey, Jr, 74, Lackey Rd, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with simple battery

Brian D. Lucas, 49, Persons St, Monticello, was arrested July 13 and charged with probation violation

David A. Maness, 29, Cherry Valley Dr, Covington, was arrested July 15 and sentenced 30 days child support

Freddie L. Mason, 48, Pebble Blvd, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with battery

William H. McNerney III, 42, Pickens Rd, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with probation violation

Carlos D. Mosby, 28, Jacob Ln, Loganville, was arrested July 19 and charged with detainer hold

Christopher G. Payton, 26, Huntcliff Place, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with probation violation

David L. Pressley, 63, Arbor Links, Lithonia, was arrested July 18 and charged with public drunkenness

Abraham Rodgers, 56, Club Forest Dr, Conyers, was arrested July 16 and charged with DUI

Michelle R. Santos, 56, Chandler Fields, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with court sentenced 4 days

Oliver A. Shepherd, 58, Coastal St Prison was arrested July 19 back for court

Ronald O. Stephens, 56, Washington St, Covington, was arrested July 19 superior court arrest order

Kyle S. Stiles, 29, Grandview Rd, Mansfield, was arrested July 18 and charged with hold for other agency and theft by taking

Tangleia L. Styles, 35, South Dinah Cir, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with aggravated assault and battery

Blawin E. Thompson, 60, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with child molestation

Laura L. Torres, 31, Griffin Ln, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with court sentenced 5 days failure to appear

Adrian G. Vernon, 41, Trelawney Ave, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm during commission

Summer D. Wages, 22, Bailey Rd, Monticello, was arrested July 19 and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery

Ronald D. Walker, 33, Larue Rd, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property

Dylan G. Williams, 24, Kinnett Rd, Covington, was arrested July 13 and court sentenced 4 days

Tamiah J. Williams, 23, Bailey Rd, Conyers, was arrested July 13 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Walker D. Williams, 40, Victoria Blvd, Oxford, was arrested July 14 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Martavious D. Adams, 28, Ward Lake Trail, Ellenwood, was arrested July 8 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Michael R. Allen, 25, homeless, was arrested July 12 and charged with attempting or conspiring to commit financial identity fraud, probation violation and theft by taking

Jeffery M. Barnwell, 39, Sycamore Ct, Covington, was arrested July 9 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Tyler S. Brown, 28, Cedar Creek, Covington, was arrested July 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI and no proof of insurance

Oather L. Burroughs, 59, Fulton County, was arrested July 11 back for court

Gary T. Chambers, 46, Henderson Mill Rd, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with probation violation

Shaquida C. Cooper, 30, Bridge Way, Covington, was arrested July 11 and charged with criminal trespass, simple battery

Brandon C. Denomme, 40, Greendale Rd, Covington, was arrested July 11 and charged with probation violation

James M. Hyers, 46, Lee State Prison, was arrested July 7 back for court

Jabrylon U. Jones, 18, Lunford Circle, Covington, was arrested July 6 and court sentenced 24 hours

Marion L. Minor, 49, Willow Shoals, Covington, was arrested July 10 and charged with aggravated assault

Erin N. Peckinpaugh, 30, Gwinnett County, was arrested June 29 back for court

Anthony J. Smith, 30, Monticello, was arrested July 12 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts

Jerome Stanford, 64, Burruss County, was arrested July 7 back for court

James L. Walker, 59, Claridge Dr, Conyers, was arrested July 12 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and reckless conduct

Stefanie S. Waters, 44, Heygood Ave, Oxford, was arrested July 7 and charged with aggravated assault

Tomeshia M. Watson, 32, Elm St, Quincy, Florida, was arrested July 8 and charged with criminal trespass and theft by taking

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Felicia M. Adamson, 45, Clearview Dr, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with battery

Demetras S. Adamson, 42, Clearview Drive, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with simple battery

Sedric D. Graves, 26, River North, Covington, was arrested July 15 and charged with criminal damage to property and removal or falsification of identification number

Darrell J. Jenkins, 57, Mote Rd, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate, theft by shoplifting, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Travis L. Mamon, 28, Pioneer Prkwy, McDonough, was arrested July 15 and charged with driving w/o headlights, DUI, impending traffic flow, improper stopping on highway and operation of vehicle w/o current plates

Jerome C. Perry, 27, Bell Blvd, Lehigh Acres, Florida, was arrested July 16 and charged with battery, duty to report accident and terroristic threats and acts

Rebecca D. Reid, 56, Hillside Dr, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Isiah D. White, 23, Sterling Ln, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Ralph A. Barnes, Jr, 45, Linsley Way, Covington, was arrested July 8 and charged with hold for other agency

Mekayla A. Brook, 22, Brandywood Dr, Covington, was arrested July 11 held for other agency

Ronnie Curgil, 36, Nixon Cir, Covington, was arrested July 9 and held for other agency

Autellius R. Dowell, 35, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with marijuana possession less than 1 oz. no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, tampering with evidence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Wilson R. Favors, 19, Marbut Rd, Lithonia, was arrested July 11 and charged with theft by taking

Daniel R. Jackson, 31, Desoto St, Atlanta, was arrested July 11 and charged with theft by taking

Khalandra S. Norton, 22, Brianna Dr, Hampton, was arrested July 11 and charged with theft by taking

Jasmine S. Walker, 36, Greenway Cove, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with cruelty to children

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Miangel A. Ragin,19, Main Street, Porterdale, was arrested July 17 and charged with disorderly conduct

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Terrence A. Jones, 39, Fieldview Ln, Covington, was arrested July 12 and charged with no seat belt and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon