Newton County Jail Log, July 20, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Marilyn F. Burns, 74, Kinnett Rd, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with simple assault
Sharon M. Cain, 51, Hampton Ct, Covington, was arrested July 17 and charged with battery
Dustin C. Carnes, 33, Marietta St, Atlanta, was arrested July 16 and court sentenced 24 hours
Camron J. Cope, 28, Lee St, Covington, was arrested July 15 and court sentenced 24 hours
Teirra T. Eafford, 28, homeless, was arrested July 18 and charged with probation violation
Douglas R. Emmons, 56, Hampton Ct, Dalton, was arrested July 14 and charged with DUI
Johnny J. Farino, 65, Covered Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession sell visual medium depicting minor in sexually explicit
Andre O. Garland, 59, Access Rd, Covington, was arrested July 16 and charged with battery
Sentario A. Gartrell, 34, Bentley Place, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with simple assault
Jeremiah K. Grier, 18, Feldspar Rd, Monticello, was arrested July 16 and charged with obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call and simple battery
Conner W. Hobbs, 24, Idlewood Dr, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass
Dana R. Inscore, 48, Tanyard Rd, Covington, was arrested July 15 and court sentenced
Habibu Jalloh, 40, Eastwick Cir, Decatur, was arrested July 18 court sentenced 60 days
Rayvon N Johnson, 32, Allen Dr, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with parole violation
Sammie W. Johnson, 17, Arthurs Ln, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with simple battery
Jabrylon U. Jones, 18, Lunford Cir, Covington, was arrested July 13 and court sentenced
Constance B. Lackey, 65, Lackey Rd, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with battery
Lester Lackey, Jr, 74, Lackey Rd, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with simple battery
Brian D. Lucas, 49, Persons St, Monticello, was arrested July 13 and charged with probation violation
David A. Maness, 29, Cherry Valley Dr, Covington, was arrested July 15 and sentenced 30 days child support
Freddie L. Mason, 48, Pebble Blvd, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with battery
William H. McNerney III, 42, Pickens Rd, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with probation violation
Carlos D. Mosby, 28, Jacob Ln, Loganville, was arrested July 19 and charged with detainer hold
Christopher G. Payton, 26, Huntcliff Place, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with probation violation
David L. Pressley, 63, Arbor Links, Lithonia, was arrested July 18 and charged with public drunkenness
Abraham Rodgers, 56, Club Forest Dr, Conyers, was arrested July 16 and charged with DUI
Michelle R. Santos, 56, Chandler Fields, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with court sentenced 4 days
Oliver A. Shepherd, 58, Coastal St Prison was arrested July 19 back for court
Ronald O. Stephens, 56, Washington St, Covington, was arrested July 19 superior court arrest order
Kyle S. Stiles, 29, Grandview Rd, Mansfield, was arrested July 18 and charged with hold for other agency and theft by taking
Tangleia L. Styles, 35, South Dinah Cir, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with aggravated assault and battery
Blawin E. Thompson, 60, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with child molestation
Laura L. Torres, 31, Griffin Ln, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with court sentenced 5 days failure to appear
Adrian G. Vernon, 41, Trelawney Ave, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm during commission
Summer D. Wages, 22, Bailey Rd, Monticello, was arrested July 19 and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery
Ronald D. Walker, 33, Larue Rd, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property
Dylan G. Williams, 24, Kinnett Rd, Covington, was arrested July 13 and court sentenced 4 days
Tamiah J. Williams, 23, Bailey Rd, Conyers, was arrested July 13 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Walker D. Williams, 40, Victoria Blvd, Oxford, was arrested July 14 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Martavious D. Adams, 28, Ward Lake Trail, Ellenwood, was arrested July 8 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Michael R. Allen, 25, homeless, was arrested July 12 and charged with attempting or conspiring to commit financial identity fraud, probation violation and theft by taking
Jeffery M. Barnwell, 39, Sycamore Ct, Covington, was arrested July 9 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Tyler S. Brown, 28, Cedar Creek, Covington, was arrested July 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI and no proof of insurance
Oather L. Burroughs, 59, Fulton County, was arrested July 11 back for court
Gary T. Chambers, 46, Henderson Mill Rd, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with probation violation
Shaquida C. Cooper, 30, Bridge Way, Covington, was arrested July 11 and charged with criminal trespass, simple battery
Brandon C. Denomme, 40, Greendale Rd, Covington, was arrested July 11 and charged with probation violation
James M. Hyers, 46, Lee State Prison, was arrested July 7 back for court
Jabrylon U. Jones, 18, Lunford Circle, Covington, was arrested July 6 and court sentenced 24 hours
Marion L. Minor, 49, Willow Shoals, Covington, was arrested July 10 and charged with aggravated assault
Erin N. Peckinpaugh, 30, Gwinnett County, was arrested June 29 back for court
Anthony J. Smith, 30, Monticello, was arrested July 12 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts
Jerome Stanford, 64, Burruss County, was arrested July 7 back for court
James L. Walker, 59, Claridge Dr, Conyers, was arrested July 12 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and reckless conduct
Stefanie S. Waters, 44, Heygood Ave, Oxford, was arrested July 7 and charged with aggravated assault
Tomeshia M. Watson, 32, Elm St, Quincy, Florida, was arrested July 8 and charged with criminal trespass and theft by taking
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Felicia M. Adamson, 45, Clearview Dr, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with battery
Demetras S. Adamson, 42, Clearview Drive, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with simple battery
Sedric D. Graves, 26, River North, Covington, was arrested July 15 and charged with criminal damage to property and removal or falsification of identification number
Darrell J. Jenkins, 57, Mote Rd, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate, theft by shoplifting, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Travis L. Mamon, 28, Pioneer Prkwy, McDonough, was arrested July 15 and charged with driving w/o headlights, DUI, impending traffic flow, improper stopping on highway and operation of vehicle w/o current plates
Jerome C. Perry, 27, Bell Blvd, Lehigh Acres, Florida, was arrested July 16 and charged with battery, duty to report accident and terroristic threats and acts
Rebecca D. Reid, 56, Hillside Dr, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Isiah D. White, 23, Sterling Ln, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Ralph A. Barnes, Jr, 45, Linsley Way, Covington, was arrested July 8 and charged with hold for other agency
Mekayla A. Brook, 22, Brandywood Dr, Covington, was arrested July 11 held for other agency
Ronnie Curgil, 36, Nixon Cir, Covington, was arrested July 9 and held for other agency
Autellius R. Dowell, 35, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with marijuana possession less than 1 oz. no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, tampering with evidence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Wilson R. Favors, 19, Marbut Rd, Lithonia, was arrested July 11 and charged with theft by taking
Daniel R. Jackson, 31, Desoto St, Atlanta, was arrested July 11 and charged with theft by taking
Khalandra S. Norton, 22, Brianna Dr, Hampton, was arrested July 11 and charged with theft by taking
Jasmine S. Walker, 36, Greenway Cove, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with cruelty to children
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Miangel A. Ragin,19, Main Street, Porterdale, was arrested July 17 and charged with disorderly conduct
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Terrence A. Jones, 39, Fieldview Ln, Covington, was arrested July 12 and charged with no seat belt and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon