Newton County Jail Log, Jan. 5, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Candice L. Barnes, 40, Collier St, Covington, was arrested January 2 and charged with criminal trespass and theft by receiving stolen property

Cedric D. Charles, 46, Chirichua Drive, Lithonia, was arrested December 29 and charged with probation violation

Benita C. Fitch, 40, Green Meadow, Madison, was arrested January 2 and charged with January 2 and charged with DUI

Tony L. Manuel, 56, Dillard Court, Covington, was arrested January 3 and charged with probation violation

Jalek E. Mitchell, 18, Forest Downs Circle, Atlanta, was arrested December 31 and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of firearm or knife during commission

Armando A. Moral, 21, Graves Road, Norcross, was arrested December 31 and charged with driver to use care, proper use of radio or mobile telephone not violate and driving w/o a valid license

Charles E. Reed, III, 17, Bear Creek Walk, Covington, was arrested January 4 and charged with aggravated child molestation, statutory rape

James Waters Jr., 61, Bethany Road, Covington, was arrested January 3 and charged with battery

Shamira Melson Washington, 45, Mariposa Place, Covington, was arrested December 31 and charged with simple battery and terroristic threats and acts

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kenneth M. Gibbs, 40, Stewart Road, Oxford, was arrested January 3 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of schedule ii controlled substance and probation violation

Daniel Guerrero, 21, Hidden Branch Way, Covington, was arrested January 4 and charged with open container, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Jermondo D. Jones, 42, Cross Court, Covington, was arrested January 3 and charged with open container and possession of schedule iv controlled substance

Sally J. Nolley, 59, Gordy Street, Covington, was arrested January 1 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

K’Vontae J. Sanders, 21, Carroll Street, Covington, was arrested December 30 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Deandres Ingram, 30, Ivy Street, Porterdale, was arrested December 31 and charged with driver to use due care, proper use of radio or mobile telephone not violate and driving w/o a valid license