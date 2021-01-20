Newton County Jail Log Jan. 20, 2021

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Bryant Bernard Bailey, 36, 3841 Kensington Road, Decatur, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with Driving while License Suspended or Revoked, DUI, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Driving and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer.

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

De’Allen Quentavious Alexander, 23, 1012 Wellington Drive, Covington, was arrested Jan. 16 charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer.

Ledrew Bigby, 50, DeKalb County Jail, was arrested Jan. 17 charged with DUI, Open Container.

Charles ONeal Brown, 56, 6120 Holmes Court, Covington, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with Parole Violation.

Gerald Lamar Evans, 22, 280 Fox Meadow Drive, Covington, was arrested Jan. 13 charged with Battery, Simple Battery and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer by Use of Threats or Violence.

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Tanya Qutoria Clark, 20, 117 Flat Rock Road, Oxford, was arrested Jan. 17 charged with Aggravated Assault.

J’Briana Decorya Davis, 27, 280 Fox Meadow Drive, Covington, was arrested Jan. 17 charged with Battery-Family Violence (first offense), two counts of Cruelty to Children.

Brittany Meshelle King, 35, 115 Capeton Court, Covington, was arrested Jan. 13 on an Arrest Order.

Rochell Yulonski McCoy, 37, 6143 Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested Jan. 13 charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespass.

Frank Joseph Settambrino, 62, 5467 Hwy. 162 South, Covington, was arrested Jan. 14 charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine.