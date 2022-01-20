Newton County Jail Log, Jan. 19, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Joshua L. Cohron, 17, Cook Rd, Covington, was arrested January 17 and charged with criminal damage to property

Amanda L. Coil, 34, Heritage Drive, Conyers, was arrested January 13 and charged with burglary

Charles D. Cummings, 50, Eastview Rd. Conyers, was arrested January 11 and charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and statutory rape

Marc A. Dinkins, 30, Stone Ridge Way, Covington, was arrested January 18 and charged with battery

Christopher D. Gregory, 51, Hwy 11, Mansfield, was arrested January 14 and charged with battery

Kasey B. Heath, 22, Taylor Rd, Covington, was arrested January 13 and charged with violate family violence order

Ashanti D. Jackson, 49, Country Woods Dr, Covington, was arrested January 15 and charged with DUI and open container

Stephon Y. Jefferson, 22, Tamalynn Trail, Covington, was arrested January 13 and charged with aggravated assault and robbery

Jasna G, Johnson, 36, Cascade Ct, Covington, was arrested January 13 and charged with cruelty to children, disorderly conduct and simple battery

Demario S. Nash, 37, Timberlake Dr, Newborn, was arrested January 13 and charged with probation violation

David A. Roebuck, Jr, 34, Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested January 13 and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual battery against child under 18

Michelle A. Stearns, 43, Vinny’s Way, Covington, was arrested January 18 and court sentenced 15 days

Tiffany T. Walker, 27, Perry St, Monroe, was arrested January 14 and court sentenced 15 days

Todd A. Webb, 48, Willow St, Porterdale, was arrested January 13 and charged with bond revoked

Marshall Wright, Jr, 58, Sara Dr, Covington, was arrested January 14 and charge with DUI

Clevan Aguilar, Jr, 36, Westview Dr, Covington, was arrested January 5 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges and probation violation

Dedric O. Belcher, 31, Mountain View Dr, Covington, was arrested January 7 and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and stop sign and yield signs

Charles P. Cummings, 69, Pettigrew Rd, Milledgeville, was arrested January 11 and charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and statutory rape

Travis D. Grier, 38, Lower River Rd, Covington, was arrested January 6 and charge with simple battery

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Michael P. Crutchfield, 49, Salem Terrace, Covington, was arrested January 15 and charged with harassing phone calls

Ernesto A. Higareda, 40, Howard St, Covington, was arrested January 18 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Joseph A. Jones, 40, Fairway CT, Conyers, was arrested January 13 and charged with probation violation

Johnnie R. Scott, 64, Lunsford Cir, Covington, was arrested January 12 and charge with parole violation

Tinsley M. Ray, 39, homeless, Covington, was arrested January 13 and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass

Jarrod L. Persons, 51, Baltusrol Way, Covington, was arrested January 17 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Chad L. Taylor, 37, Woodhaven Dr, Covington, was arrested January 15 and charged with disorderly conduct

Elijah M. Womack, 22, Wickham Dr, Decatur, was arrested January 14 and charged with cruelty to animals

Amber N. Crowder, 38, Capes Dr, Covington, was arrested January 9 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful conduct during 911 call

Jason B. Hand, 34, Centennial Rd, Rutledge, was arrested January 5 and charged with probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property

Alvia F. Harrison, 28, Bryant Rd, Monroe, was arrested January 5 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and theft by stolen property

Kelli N. Hodges, 39, Maiden Ln, Sparta, was arrested January 6 and charged with possession of methamphetamine

Michael T. McCoy, 58, Prosser Rd, Milledgeville, was arrested January 6 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

April D. Richard, 33, Holmes Ct, Covington, was arrested January 6 and charged with theft by taking

Kentrell D. Shy, 17, Cecelia St, Covington, was arrested January 9 and charged with simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Johnny Webb, Jr, 57, Ivory St, Covington, was arrested January 10 and charged with battery

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Scott A. Butler, 42, Dora Lane, Byron, was arrested January 18 and charged with DUI, habitual violator, open container and passing on solid yellow line

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

David O. Greene, 36, Blackwell St, Covington, was arrested January 14 and charged with probation violation and theft by taking