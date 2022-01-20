Newton County Jail Log, Jan. 19, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Joshua L. Cohron, 17, Cook Rd, Covington, was arrested January 17 and charged with criminal damage to property
Amanda L. Coil, 34, Heritage Drive, Conyers, was arrested January 13 and charged with burglary
Charles D. Cummings, 50, Eastview Rd. Conyers, was arrested January 11 and charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and statutory rape
Marc A. Dinkins, 30, Stone Ridge Way, Covington, was arrested January 18 and charged with battery
Christopher D. Gregory, 51, Hwy 11, Mansfield, was arrested January 14 and charged with battery
Kasey B. Heath, 22, Taylor Rd, Covington, was arrested January 13 and charged with violate family violence order
Ashanti D. Jackson, 49, Country Woods Dr, Covington, was arrested January 15 and charged with DUI and open container
Stephon Y. Jefferson, 22, Tamalynn Trail, Covington, was arrested January 13 and charged with aggravated assault and robbery
Jasna G, Johnson, 36, Cascade Ct, Covington, was arrested January 13 and charged with cruelty to children, disorderly conduct and simple battery
Demario S. Nash, 37, Timberlake Dr, Newborn, was arrested January 13 and charged with probation violation
David A. Roebuck, Jr, 34, Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested January 13 and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual battery against child under 18
Michelle A. Stearns, 43, Vinny’s Way, Covington, was arrested January 18 and court sentenced 15 days
Tiffany T. Walker, 27, Perry St, Monroe, was arrested January 14 and court sentenced 15 days
Todd A. Webb, 48, Willow St, Porterdale, was arrested January 13 and charged with bond revoked
Marshall Wright, Jr, 58, Sara Dr, Covington, was arrested January 14 and charge with DUI
Clevan Aguilar, Jr, 36, Westview Dr, Covington, was arrested January 5 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges and probation violation
Dedric O. Belcher, 31, Mountain View Dr, Covington, was arrested January 7 and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and stop sign and yield signs
Charles P. Cummings, 69, Pettigrew Rd, Milledgeville, was arrested January 11 and charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and statutory rape
Travis D. Grier, 38, Lower River Rd, Covington, was arrested January 6 and charge with simple battery
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Michael P. Crutchfield, 49, Salem Terrace, Covington, was arrested January 15 and charged with harassing phone calls
Ernesto A. Higareda, 40, Howard St, Covington, was arrested January 18 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Joseph A. Jones, 40, Fairway CT, Conyers, was arrested January 13 and charged with probation violation
Johnnie R. Scott, 64, Lunsford Cir, Covington, was arrested January 12 and charge with parole violation
Tinsley M. Ray, 39, homeless, Covington, was arrested January 13 and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass
Jarrod L. Persons, 51, Baltusrol Way, Covington, was arrested January 17 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Chad L. Taylor, 37, Woodhaven Dr, Covington, was arrested January 15 and charged with disorderly conduct
Elijah M. Womack, 22, Wickham Dr, Decatur, was arrested January 14 and charged with cruelty to animals
Amber N. Crowder, 38, Capes Dr, Covington, was arrested January 9 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful conduct during 911 call
Jason B. Hand, 34, Centennial Rd, Rutledge, was arrested January 5 and charged with probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property
Alvia F. Harrison, 28, Bryant Rd, Monroe, was arrested January 5 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and theft by stolen property
Kelli N. Hodges, 39, Maiden Ln, Sparta, was arrested January 6 and charged with possession of methamphetamine
Michael T. McCoy, 58, Prosser Rd, Milledgeville, was arrested January 6 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
April D. Richard, 33, Holmes Ct, Covington, was arrested January 6 and charged with theft by taking
Kentrell D. Shy, 17, Cecelia St, Covington, was arrested January 9 and charged with simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Johnny Webb, Jr, 57, Ivory St, Covington, was arrested January 10 and charged with battery
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Scott A. Butler, 42, Dora Lane, Byron, was arrested January 18 and charged with DUI, habitual violator, open container and passing on solid yellow line
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
David O. Greene, 36, Blackwell St, Covington, was arrested January 14 and charged with probation violation and theft by taking