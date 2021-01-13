Newton County Jail Log, Jan. 13, 2021

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jack Walter Daniels, 37, 5135 Pine Crest Drive, Covington, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with Parole Violation.

Valeria I. Daiz, 22, 5143 Mill St., Covington, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with DUI and Following Too Closely.

Katy Ann Hess, 36, 455 Hwy. 11, Monroe, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Driving while Livee Suspended or Revoked, DUI, Hit and Run, Open Container, and Passing on Solid Yellow Line.

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Scottie Lee Boughter, 34, 1010 Mallard Court, Madison, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with Probation Violation.

Sunjayla Amere Cole, 18, 118 Alvon Road, Macon, was arrested and held for other agency Jan. 7.

Sean Allen D’Alivia, 30, 26 Poplar Road, Porterdale, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with Harassing Phone Calls and Stalking.

Christy Nicole Edwards, 35, 1410 Dowden Pond Road, Greensboro, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with Possession and Use of Drug Related Object, and Possession Of Methamphetamine.

Ariyan Quanya Franklin, 19, 15 Mabry Farms Court, Covington, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with Kidnapping and Robbery.

Edward Allen Hair, 28, 126 Elizabeth Lane, Stockbridge, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with Probation Violation.

Daja Laprincess Hill, 25, 2060 Garden Road, Gainesville, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charge.

Keywanna Nicole Horton, 37, 3126 Bohannon Street, Covington, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with Probation Violation.

Jonathan Scott Lynn, 37, 25 Castlehill Court, Covington, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Jeremy Nicholas McCart, 34, 2102 Keys Ferry Road, McDonough, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with Parole Violation, Possession of Methamphetamine, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer by Use of Threats or Violence.

Asia Chanel Melvin, 22, 795 Navajo Trail, Covington, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with Battery.

Brittney Charlene Nobles, 30, 1406 Oak Knoll Drive, Conyers, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with DUI.

Taylor Moss Phillips, 27, 320 Cambridge Way, Covington, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with DUI, Following Too Closely, Hit and Run, Duty of Driver to Stop and Return to Scene of Accident

Matthew Stephen Reymundo, 39, 30 Oakcrest Court, Covington, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with Alteration of License Plates, Improper License Plate, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine.

Stevie Boston Smith, 48, 15 Polly Court, Covington, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to property, and Discharging Firearm Under Influence of Alcohol or Drugs.

Kyhmara Ja’Nese Woods, 35, 7162 Bravo Drive, Lithonia, was arrested Jan. 5 and held for other agency.