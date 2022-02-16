Newton County Jail Log, Feb. 16, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Robbie D. Avery, 30, Old River Rd, Covington, was arrested February 14 and charged with criminal attempt, criminal trespass, probation violation and public drunkenness

Bail A. Blackshear, 18, Derbyshire Trace, Conyers, was arrested February 15 carrying weapon in school safety zone, marijuana possess less than 1 oz. and possess/manufacture, distribute a controlled substance or marijuana

Kala N. Blalock, 25, Claridge Park Dr, Morrow, was arrested February 9 and charged with harassing phone calls

Sheila M. Cook, 60, Walton Co, Monroe, was arrested February 11 and housed for other agency

Henry P. Cullins, 53, Plantation View Trail, was arrested February 11 and charge with sexual battery

Austin E. Daniel, 27, Station Ridge Way, Covington, was arrested February 13 and charged with driving in circular or zigzag course laying drags and DUI

Anthony S. Daniel, 39, Hays Prison, was arrested February 11 back for court

Marquise D. Dillard, 22, Sharp Stone Bend, Stockbridge, was arrested February 12 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during commission

Aniah C. Fennie, 25, Stone Street, Covington, was arrested February 9 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Kenneth M. Gibbs, 40, Stewart Dr, Oxford, was arrested February 15 and back for court

Cellosa P. Hicks, 48, Glen Echo Dr, Covington, was arrested February 11 and court sentenced

Jerry D. Hill, 51, Cannon Farm Rd, Oxford, was arrested February 11 and court sentenced 60 days

Eric Huff, 37, Willow Lake Dr, Atlanta, was arrested February 12 and back for court

Deangelo M. Kilpatrick, 30, Hidden Branches Way, Covington, was arrested February 11 and court sentenced

Latasha S. Parker, 34, Highgate Trail, Covington, was arrested February 9 and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children

Gemel A. Perez, 57, Havenwood Lane, Covington, was arrested February 10 and charged with aggravated assault

Jemel A. Perez, 24, Ravenwood Lane, Covington, was arrested February 10 and charged with aggravated assault

Marty S. Rose, 59, Jenkins Center, was arrested February 10 and charged with back for court

Jahmar A. Smith, 33, Floyd County, was arrested February 9 and back for court

Yordi Soto, 18, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested February 13 and charged with DUI, no driver license on person, operation of w/out current plate expired plate and wrong class of driver’s license

Tristan A. Stover, 25, Freeman Dr, Covington, was arrested February 13 and charged with DUI, no proof of insurance and open container

Margaret M. Watkins, 35, Wisteria Lane, Covington, was arrested February 14 and charged with probation violation

David N. Young, Jr, 25, Snapdragon Lane, Covington, was arrested February 11 and court sentenced

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Aaron K. Grant, 30, Well Brook Dr, Covington, was arrested February 13 and charged with driving without a valid license and theft by receiving stolen property

Devon A. Mastin, 38, Rainbow Shelter, Covington, was arrested February 11 and charged with cruelty to children and public indecency

Michael R. Tinsley, 39, Rio Drive, Covington, was arrested February 15 and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct

Michael G. Walden, 32, Railside Dr, Covington, was arrested February 13 and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance