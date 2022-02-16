Newton County Jail Log, Feb. 16, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Robbie D. Avery, 30, Old River Rd, Covington, was arrested February 14 and charged with criminal attempt, criminal trespass, probation violation and public drunkenness
Bail A. Blackshear, 18, Derbyshire Trace, Conyers, was arrested February 15 carrying weapon in school safety zone, marijuana possess less than 1 oz. and possess/manufacture, distribute a controlled substance or marijuana
Kala N. Blalock, 25, Claridge Park Dr, Morrow, was arrested February 9 and charged with harassing phone calls
Sheila M. Cook, 60, Walton Co, Monroe, was arrested February 11 and housed for other agency
Henry P. Cullins, 53, Plantation View Trail, was arrested February 11 and charge with sexual battery
Austin E. Daniel, 27, Station Ridge Way, Covington, was arrested February 13 and charged with driving in circular or zigzag course laying drags and DUI
Anthony S. Daniel, 39, Hays Prison, was arrested February 11 back for court
Marquise D. Dillard, 22, Sharp Stone Bend, Stockbridge, was arrested February 12 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during commission
Aniah C. Fennie, 25, Stone Street, Covington, was arrested February 9 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Kenneth M. Gibbs, 40, Stewart Dr, Oxford, was arrested February 15 and back for court
Cellosa P. Hicks, 48, Glen Echo Dr, Covington, was arrested February 11 and court sentenced
Jerry D. Hill, 51, Cannon Farm Rd, Oxford, was arrested February 11 and court sentenced 60 days
Eric Huff, 37, Willow Lake Dr, Atlanta, was arrested February 12 and back for court
Deangelo M. Kilpatrick, 30, Hidden Branches Way, Covington, was arrested February 11 and court sentenced
Latasha S. Parker, 34, Highgate Trail, Covington, was arrested February 9 and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children
Gemel A. Perez, 57, Havenwood Lane, Covington, was arrested February 10 and charged with aggravated assault
Jemel A. Perez, 24, Ravenwood Lane, Covington, was arrested February 10 and charged with aggravated assault
Marty S. Rose, 59, Jenkins Center, was arrested February 10 and charged with back for court
Jahmar A. Smith, 33, Floyd County, was arrested February 9 and back for court
Yordi Soto, 18, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested February 13 and charged with DUI, no driver license on person, operation of w/out current plate expired plate and wrong class of driver’s license
Tristan A. Stover, 25, Freeman Dr, Covington, was arrested February 13 and charged with DUI, no proof of insurance and open container
Margaret M. Watkins, 35, Wisteria Lane, Covington, was arrested February 14 and charged with probation violation
David N. Young, Jr, 25, Snapdragon Lane, Covington, was arrested February 11 and court sentenced
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Aaron K. Grant, 30, Well Brook Dr, Covington, was arrested February 13 and charged with driving without a valid license and theft by receiving stolen property
Devon A. Mastin, 38, Rainbow Shelter, Covington, was arrested February 11 and charged with cruelty to children and public indecency
Michael R. Tinsley, 39, Rio Drive, Covington, was arrested February 15 and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct
Michael G. Walden, 32, Railside Dr, Covington, was arrested February 13 and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance