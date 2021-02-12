Newton County Jail Log Feb. 10, 2021

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Maurice Lorenzo Lawson, 25, 1102 Garden Wood Drive, College Park, was held for other Fulton County agency Feb. 8.

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kyle Joseph Harding, 32, 7107 Geiger St., Covington, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to Children.

Shayne Alexander Ingram, 21, 863 Squirel Hollow Road, Monroe, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Driving without Headlights and DUI.

Michqual Jeremy Paige, 25, 171 Parkside Drive, Stockbridge, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Battery, Hit and Run resulting in serious injury or death, Probation Violation, Reckless Driving and Simple Assault.

Tommy Lemartin Thomas, 23, 120 Franklin Road, Madison, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Sara Brittany Thompson, 33, 2173 Anderson Ave., Covington, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with Battery.

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Todd Andrew, 53, 1837 Access Road, Apt. A, Covington, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with Probation Violation.

Miguel Angel Chamorro, 32, 1662 Idlewood Road, Tucker, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with Battery, Cruelty to Children, Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats and Acts, and Theft by Taking.

Natashia Lynette Dyte, 36, 652 Club Land Circle, Conyers, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Marcus Clyde Freeman, 35, 26 Ivy St., Porterdale, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with Battery and Probation Violation.

Ernest Lamar Graves, 57, 315 Glynnshire Court, Covington, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Possession and Use of Drug Related Object.

Brandon Tyler Gray, 30, 270 Dallas Trail, Covington, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with Duty to Report Accident, Following Too Closely, Probation Violation, Theft by Shoplifting, Escape, Failure to Appear for Fingerprintable Charges.

Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 19, 10 Clover Valley Drive, Covington, was arrested Feb. 3 for court sentencing.

Joshua Lloyd Havener, 38, 5411 Hwy. 212, Covington, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with Possession and Use for Drug Related Object, Possession of Methamphetamine.

Lois Louise Kimball, 26, 2570 John Stowe Road, Monroe, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle, Tampering with Evidence and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Edna Rachel King, 41, 5411 Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with Possession and Use of Drug Related Object and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Jimmy Douglas Little, 25, 1102 Garden Wood Drive, College Park, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with Criminal Trespass, DUI and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer.

James Dell Read, 45, 3532 Hwy. 11 South, Mansfield, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with Theft by Conversion.

Lori Jean Read, 44, 3532 Hwy. 11 South, Mansfield, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with Theft by Conversion.

Vanessa Lawanda Sanchez, 33, 9284 Fieldcrest Walk, Covington, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with Theft by Taking.

Donald Joshua Schellinger, 41, Homeless, Covington, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with Arson, Burglary and Criminal Trespass.

Robert Lamont Wells Jr., 34, 9230 Spiller Drive, Covington, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Interference with Government Property, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer.

Robert Lamont Wells, 65, 9230 Spiller Drive, Covington, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with Criminal Trespass.