Newton County Jail Log, Dec. 8, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
Babatope O. Adeoya, 48, River Walk Farm, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with dui
Daniel Alexis, 51, Old Salem, Conyers was arrested November 30 and charged with hold for another agency
Richard A. Aranda, 24, Oak Forest Dr, Conyers was arrested December 2 hold for another agency
Shane K. Andrews, 39, King Rd, Jonesboro was arrested November 28 and charged with aggravated assault, burglary, entering automobile or other motor vehicle, possession of fire arm by convicted felon, tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property
Zachary S. Austin, 34, Stone St, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with cruelty to children
Jerrod R. Bailey, 47, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with criminal damage to property
Fanci D. Brown, 24, Wisteria Blvd, Covington was arrested November 30 and hold for another agency
Joshua D. Brown, 25, Swift Creek Rd, Lithonia was arrested November 29 and charged with abandonment of dependent child, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of firearm or knife, terroristic threats and acts
Shayah E. Brown, 31, Wisdom Rd, Peachtree City was arrested November 27 and charged with removing or affixing license plate and theft by taking
Taylor A. Brown, 21, Oak Meadow Pl, Covington was arrested November 29 and charged with court sentenced
Edmond A. Coleman, 28, Emporial Loop, McDonough was arrested December 2 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to dim bright light
Darnell J. Cummings, 45, Hinton Chase Pkwy, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Leonard R. Cruz, 30, Friar Tuck, Cir, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with battery
Daisha N. Daniels, 28, Gaines St, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with criminal trespass
Nia C. Davis, 23, Wellington Ridge, Covington was arrested November 28 back for court
Alton P. Decquir, III, 2, Creekview Blvd, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with criminal trespass
Tyrell G. Gibson, 33, Windson Creek, Conyers was arrested December 1 and charged with failure to appear
Micah T. Gilmore, 22, Bachelor Rd, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with hold for another agency
Sarah D. Grimes, 43, Jackson Lake Rd, Jackson was arrested December 1 and charged with certificate of reg, replacement, following too closely, no proof of insurance and use of license plate
Jamal Q. Hammond, 24, Mills Dr, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with marijuana less than 1oz.
Anika J. Harold, 24, Mills Dr, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with willful obstruction of law
Anthony W. Ivory, 45, Ascott Trace, Covington was arrested November 29 magistrate court bench warrant
Steven W. Jacques, 57, Kay Cir, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Corey O. Jackson, 41, Bluebird, Decatur was arrested November 30 and charged with aggravated assault and murder
Keyondus J. Jackson, 28, Cheyenne Dr, Covington was arrested November 29 and charged with battery
Allen J. Johnson, Pickens Rd, Covington was arrested December 3 held for another agency
Travis D. Jones, 36, Tew Ln, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with November 27 and charged with driving while suspended or revoked, false report of a crime and hit and run duty of driver to stop at return to scene of accident
Michael T. Kary, 48, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe was arrested November 30 and charged with back for court
Yakera M. Lawman, 32, Hinton Chase, Covington was arrested November 30 hold for another agency
Amanda S. Lewis, 35, Claremont Dr, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with driving while license suspended and passing on solid yellow line
Kendrick D. Lindsey, 22, Druids Crossing, Conyers was arrested November 27 and charged with probation violation
Kenneth L. Lockhart, 38, Sutcliff Square, Lithonia was arrested December 1 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Michael A. Martin, 30, Hawks Trail, Newborn was arrested November 29 parole violation
Arsenio M. Melchor, 33, Hidden Branch way, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with probation violation
Martin A. Mendez, 23, Quiet Water Ct, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with probation violation
Demetrrius D. Mosse, 27, Pompano Beach, Fl was arrested November 29 and charged with theft by deception
Jodie E. Petryczanko, 34, Ituha Ct, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with loitering or prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Laneka C. Ponder, 32, Stone St, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with cruelty to children
Jonathan C. Pruitt, 28, Shady Oaks, Greensboro was arrested December 2 and charged dui, open container and speeding
Melton L. Reese, 38, Keystone Cir, Birmingham, AL was arrested November 27 and charged with driving while license suspended and impeding traffic flow
Edwin Rodriguez, 28, Shale Ln, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with speeding and theft by receiving
Jesus Santiago, 38, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property and dui
Taylor L. Usher, 24, Davis St, Monroe was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation and simple battery
Addison L. Vaughn, 53, Plum Bridge Rd, Lithonia was arrested November 28 and charged with hold for another agency
Antonio T. White, 20, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with failure to appear
Tamara A. Whyte, 45, River Crest Ln, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with contempt of court
Charles S. Wilson, 60, Homeless, Covington was arrested November 29 and charged with simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Christian D. Wise, 25, Underwood Dr, Conyers was arrested December 2 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, giving false name, address or birthdate no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Charlie J. Clark, 58, Washington St, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with open container, possession of cocaine and probation violation
Monterrio T. Daniel, 33, Ridge Rd, Monroe was arrested December 3 and charged with giving false name, pedestrian on highway, possession of cocaine, purchase or sale of marijuana and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Travis T. Durham, 48, Pine St, Porterdale was arrested December 2 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, dui, duty upon striking unattended vehicle and improper lane usage
Jacob C. Gaddis, 29, Westwood Beach Cir, Panama City, FL was arrested December 1 and charged with dui
Anthony M. George, 57, Washington St, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with criminal trespass
Demetrias N. Gladney, 52, Silver Willow Walk, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate and probation violation
Charles C. Johnson, 55, Cown Rd, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with criminal trespass
Wetonia L. Maddox, 56, Godfrey St, Oxford was arrested November 27 and charged with display of license plate, drugs not in org. container, open container and possession of cocaine
Gregory B. Powers, 45, Pine Needle Dr, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with hold for another agency
Ronaldo J. Ruiz, 27, Cortez St, Stuart, Fl was arrested November 30 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Marvin A. Shepherd, 62, Lewis St, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with simple battery, terroristic threats and acts
Andreas B. Strickland, 54, West St, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with driving while license suspended
Trisha E. Tant, 59, Covington Bypass, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with theft by shoplifting
James A. Tyree, 22, Brook Hollow, Newborn was arrested November 27 and charged with driving while license suspended and operation of vehicle w/o
Dana L. Wilson, 52, Pine St, Porterdale was arrested December 2 and charged with driving while license suspended
PTS
Roger E. Smith, 31, Pental Overlook, Covington was arrested December 2 and charge with parole violation
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Daniel L. Cox, 40, Hi Roc Rd, Conyers was arrested December 1 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Joshua F. Sanders, 31, Sheffield Cir, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with dui and reckless driving