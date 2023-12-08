Newton County Jail Log, Dec. 8, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Babatope O. Adeoya, 48, River Walk Farm, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with dui

Daniel Alexis, 51, Old Salem, Conyers was arrested November 30 and charged with hold for another agency

Richard A. Aranda, 24, Oak Forest Dr, Conyers was arrested December 2 hold for another agency

Shane K. Andrews, 39, King Rd, Jonesboro was arrested November 28 and charged with aggravated assault, burglary, entering automobile or other motor vehicle, possession of fire arm by convicted felon, tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property

Zachary S. Austin, 34, Stone St, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with cruelty to children

Jerrod R. Bailey, 47, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with criminal damage to property

Fanci D. Brown, 24, Wisteria Blvd, Covington was arrested November 30 and hold for another agency

Joshua D. Brown, 25, Swift Creek Rd, Lithonia was arrested November 29 and charged with abandonment of dependent child, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of firearm or knife, terroristic threats and acts

Shayah E. Brown, 31, Wisdom Rd, Peachtree City was arrested November 27 and charged with removing or affixing license plate and theft by taking

Taylor A. Brown, 21, Oak Meadow Pl, Covington was arrested November 29 and charged with court sentenced

Edmond A. Coleman, 28, Emporial Loop, McDonough was arrested December 2 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to dim bright light

Darnell J. Cummings, 45, Hinton Chase Pkwy, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Leonard R. Cruz, 30, Friar Tuck, Cir, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with battery

Daisha N. Daniels, 28, Gaines St, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with criminal trespass

Nia C. Davis, 23, Wellington Ridge, Covington was arrested November 28 back for court

Alton P. Decquir, III, 2, Creekview Blvd, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with criminal trespass

Tyrell G. Gibson, 33, Windson Creek, Conyers was arrested December 1 and charged with failure to appear

Micah T. Gilmore, 22, Bachelor Rd, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with hold for another agency

Sarah D. Grimes, 43, Jackson Lake Rd, Jackson was arrested December 1 and charged with certificate of reg, replacement, following too closely, no proof of insurance and use of license plate

Jamal Q. Hammond, 24, Mills Dr, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with marijuana less than 1oz.

Anika J. Harold, 24, Mills Dr, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with willful obstruction of law

Anthony W. Ivory, 45, Ascott Trace, Covington was arrested November 29 magistrate court bench warrant

Steven W. Jacques, 57, Kay Cir, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Corey O. Jackson, 41, Bluebird, Decatur was arrested November 30 and charged with aggravated assault and murder

Keyondus J. Jackson, 28, Cheyenne Dr, Covington was arrested November 29 and charged with battery

Allen J. Johnson, Pickens Rd, Covington was arrested December 3 held for another agency

Travis D. Jones, 36, Tew Ln, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with November 27 and charged with driving while suspended or revoked, false report of a crime and hit and run duty of driver to stop at return to scene of accident

Michael T. Kary, 48, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe was arrested November 30 and charged with back for court

Yakera M. Lawman, 32, Hinton Chase, Covington was arrested November 30 hold for another agency

Amanda S. Lewis, 35, Claremont Dr, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with driving while license suspended and passing on solid yellow line

Kendrick D. Lindsey, 22, Druids Crossing, Conyers was arrested November 27 and charged with probation violation

Kenneth L. Lockhart, 38, Sutcliff Square, Lithonia was arrested December 1 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Michael A. Martin, 30, Hawks Trail, Newborn was arrested November 29 parole violation

Arsenio M. Melchor, 33, Hidden Branch way, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with probation violation

Martin A. Mendez, 23, Quiet Water Ct, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with probation violation

Demetrrius D. Mosse, 27, Pompano Beach, Fl was arrested November 29 and charged with theft by deception

Jodie E. Petryczanko, 34, Ituha Ct, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with loitering or prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Laneka C. Ponder, 32, Stone St, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with cruelty to children

Jonathan C. Pruitt, 28, Shady Oaks, Greensboro was arrested December 2 and charged dui, open container and speeding

Melton L. Reese, 38, Keystone Cir, Birmingham, AL was arrested November 27 and charged with driving while license suspended and impeding traffic flow

Edwin Rodriguez, 28, Shale Ln, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with speeding and theft by receiving

Jesus Santiago, 38, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property and dui

Taylor L. Usher, 24, Davis St, Monroe was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation and simple battery

Addison L. Vaughn, 53, Plum Bridge Rd, Lithonia was arrested November 28 and charged with hold for another agency

Antonio T. White, 20, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with failure to appear

Tamara A. Whyte, 45, River Crest Ln, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with contempt of court

Charles S. Wilson, 60, Homeless, Covington was arrested November 29 and charged with simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Christian D. Wise, 25, Underwood Dr, Conyers was arrested December 2 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, giving false name, address or birthdate no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate





COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Charlie J. Clark, 58, Washington St, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with open container, possession of cocaine and probation violation

Monterrio T. Daniel, 33, Ridge Rd, Monroe was arrested December 3 and charged with giving false name, pedestrian on highway, possession of cocaine, purchase or sale of marijuana and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Travis T. Durham, 48, Pine St, Porterdale was arrested December 2 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, dui, duty upon striking unattended vehicle and improper lane usage

Jacob C. Gaddis, 29, Westwood Beach Cir, Panama City, FL was arrested December 1 and charged with dui

Anthony M. George, 57, Washington St, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with criminal trespass

Demetrias N. Gladney, 52, Silver Willow Walk, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate and probation violation

Charles C. Johnson, 55, Cown Rd, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with criminal trespass

Wetonia L. Maddox, 56, Godfrey St, Oxford was arrested November 27 and charged with display of license plate, drugs not in org. container, open container and possession of cocaine

Gregory B. Powers, 45, Pine Needle Dr, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with hold for another agency

Ronaldo J. Ruiz, 27, Cortez St, Stuart, Fl was arrested November 30 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Marvin A. Shepherd, 62, Lewis St, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with simple battery, terroristic threats and acts

Andreas B. Strickland, 54, West St, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with driving while license suspended

Trisha E. Tant, 59, Covington Bypass, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with theft by shoplifting

James A. Tyree, 22, Brook Hollow, Newborn was arrested November 27 and charged with driving while license suspended and operation of vehicle w/o

Dana L. Wilson, 52, Pine St, Porterdale was arrested December 2 and charged with driving while license suspended





PTS

Roger E. Smith, 31, Pental Overlook, Covington was arrested December 2 and charge with parole violation

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Daniel L. Cox, 40, Hi Roc Rd, Conyers was arrested December 1 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Joshua F. Sanders, 31, Sheffield Cir, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with dui and reckless driving