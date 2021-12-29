Newton County Jail Log, Dec. 29, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Lester J. Alvarado, 28, Mount Moriah Road, Auburn, was arrested December 28 and charged with following too closely and hit and run

Keith J. Banko, 34, Legion Drive, Covington, was arrested December 24 and charged with DUI, driving w/o a valid license, hit and run and improper lane usage

Alfred O. Banks, 39, homeless, was arrested December 22 and charged with failure to appear

Anthony L. Bell, 56, Old River Road, Covington, was arrested December 22 and charged with probation violation and theft by receiving

Eddie J. Chavarria, 33, Scott Street, Conyers, was arrested December 23 and charged with probation violation

Antonio T. Delmar, 40, Livingston Lane, Covington, was arrested December 22 and charge with failure to register as sex offender and probation violation

Alexandria T. Dickson, 32, Ratcliff Drive, Covington, was arrested December 22 and charge with cruelty to children

Tyrese D. Ferguson, 22, Highland Drive, Conyers, was arrested December 25 and charged with theft by taking

Dominique S. Harris, 26, Cheyenne Drive, Covington, was arrested December 22 and charged with driving while license suspended

Kenneth M. James, 55, Heaton Hill Drive, Covington, was arrested December 23 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, exploit/inflict pain to/ deprive essential services to disabled person and theft by taking

Timothy J. Kemp, 54, Duke Drive, Conyers, was arrested December 22 and charged with aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit a felony

Ahmad A. Logan, 22, Heritage Run, Morrow, was arrested December 24 and charged with simple assault

Kierra N. Mitchell, 26, Robin Road, Covington, was arrested December 24 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, following too closely, no proof of insurance, open container and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Daniel B. Neuhart, 33, Austin Lane, Jonesboro, was arrested December 27 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Joe I. Peters, 66, Marily Drive, Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested December 27 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and possession and use of drug related objects

Jameel D. Reynolds, 21, Three Oaks Bend, Stone Mountain, was arrested December 22 and charged with failure to appear

Samantha N. Robinson, 30, Dixon Road, Jonesboro, was arrested December 23 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Yordi Soto, 17, Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested December 25 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Christopher C. Stone, 38, Covington Bypass Road, Covington, was arrested December 28 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Lawrence L. Cobb, 38, Aspen Forest Drive, Covington, was arrested December 25 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Brandon D. Egnor, 26, Blue Heron Drive, Monticello, was arrested December 27 and charged with simple battery.

Domonique F. Gaither, 31, Greenway Ln, Covington, was arrested December 22 and charged with simple battery and terroristic threats

Beverly D. Griffin, 52, Sunflower Meadows, McDonough, was arrested December 26 and held for other agency

Dexter L. Victor, 54, Pineview Drive, Covington, was arrested December 27 and charged with battery

Chase S. Wages, 31, Micha Way, Madison, was arrested December 23 an charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, theft by shoplifting

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Eric Huff, 37, Willow Lake Drive, Atlanta, was arrested December 26 and charged with DUI and no driving license on person

Amber M. Leidig, 37, Woodland Ridge Circle, Covington, was arrested December 27 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz.

Reko R. Smith, 32, Homestead Way, Covington, was arrested December 26 and charged with interference with government property, marijuana- possession less than 1 ounce no child restraint year and under no seat belt, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of controlled substance, possession of fire arm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession Schedule II controlled subst, suspended registration, traffic in cocaine, illegal drugs and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer