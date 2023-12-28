Newton County Jail Log, Dec. 28, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

James E. Bartely, 53, Westmoreland Dr, Griffin was arrested December 21 and charged with driver to use due care, driving while license suspended, failure to appear, giving false name, address or birthdate and no seat belt

Dymond A. Butler, 37, Field view Ln, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Malik E. Butler, 19, Field view Ln, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Xavier E. Coissiere, 23, Long creek Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm, purchase possession or sale of marijuana

Jaylen B. Cushion, 18, Lakeridge Ct, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, theft by receiving

Deshon E. Durham, 20, Hampton Ct, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children and simple battery

Kelly J. English, 41, Red Fox Ln, Clayton was arrested December 19 and charged with hold for another agency

Kelly M. English, 36, Kline Rd, Shady Dale was arrested December 19 hold for parole

Rachel L. Finchum, 49, Homeless was arrested December 19 and charged with probation violation

Noble A. Gibson, Jr, 20, Grover Turner Way, McDonough was arrested December 16 and charged with driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding

Xavier Z. Gordon, 22, Brook Lake, Douglasville was arrested December 16 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Darnell T. Johnson, 36, Glay Ct, Covington was arrested December 21 failure to appear

William E. Johnson, 57, Hwy 138, Conyers was arrested December 20 and charged with probation violation

Keith B. Kinchen, 42, Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested December 17 weekender

Samuel Q. King, 37, Clover Valley, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with probation violation

Jalen T. Lemmon, 28, North Indian Creek Dr, Clarkston was arrested December 21 and charged with probation violation

Jason L. Mcclain, 41, Mountainview Ct, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness

Laureano N. Ramos, 49, Homeless was arrested December 21 and charged with dui and no proof of insurance

Tanika S. Reed, 23, Windcrest Ter, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement

Zapula S. Reeves, 17, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with battery

Ojendis S. Salvio, 42, Algernon Cir, Hephzibah was arrested December 20 and charged with failure to appear

Jaques D. Savage, 27, Seneca Rd, Palmetto was arrested December 17 hold for another agency

Kalisha N. Stephens, 34, Sycamore Dr, Conyers was arrested December 17 and charged with harassing phone calls, probation violation

Andrea P. Vonden, 43, Emerson St, Washington, DC was arrested December 22 and charged with probation violation

Ennis M. Waters, 55, Dove Pointe, Social Circle was arrested December 16 and charged with weekender

Rastisha M. Whitaker, 39, Sandy Run, Warner Robins was arrested December 21 and charged with aggravated assault and battery

Charlie W. Williams, Jr, 58, Christian Cir, Conyers was arrested December 17 and charged with battery

Vincent J. Williamson, 30, Rocky Plain, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with probation violation

Otho Williamson, 48, Stephens Dr, Rex was arrested December 18 and charged with probation violation

Michael G. Wilson, 39, Spring Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with criminal trespass

Belinda C. Wyche, 35, Jack Neely Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with aggravated assault

Drayson D. Young, 28, Cambridge Way, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with probation violation





COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Keintassia T. Allen, 22, Hunter Ridge, Peachtree Corner was arrested December 19 hold for another agency

Dekayla J. Anderson, 19, Westview Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 battery

Aryn A. Angel, 21, Trelawney Ln, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with battery

Ryan A. Briggs, 31, Turner Lake Cir, Covington was arrested December 21 and charged with probation violation

Tiffany L. Eisner, 29, Cherokee Dr, Covington was arrested December 20 and charged with theft by taking

Richard E. Eiland, 43, Kindall Ln, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with probation violation

Brian W. Epps, 39, Allen Dr, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and improper passing

Isaiah A. Esterada, 21, Roberts Rd, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with manufacture, deliver, sell with intent to distribute, possession of fire arm or knife during commission,

Cristina Herrera-Garcia, 45, Tall Oaks was arrested December 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Anthony M. George, 57, Homeless was arrested December 19 and charged with public drunkenness

Anthony M. George, 57, Homeless was arrested December 21 and charged with public drunkenness

Jeremy J. Hardeman, 35, Morris Dr, Covington was arrested December 20 a charged with driving while license suspended

Quashiema R. Harrison, 37, Fieldstone View, Covington was arrested December 20 and charged with probation violation

Felicia Y. Jackson, 55, Usher Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with theft by shoplifting

David W. Johnson, 50, Baxter St, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with simple battery

Darrell A. Johnson, 37, Long Creek, Covington was arrested December 21 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and open container

Edna R. King, 44, Kinnett Rd, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with brake lights and turn signal required, driving while license suspended, giving false name, address or birthdate, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, removing or affixing license plate

Che K. Patterson, 22, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested December 22 and charged with driving w/o headlights in dark, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and purchase or sale of marijuana

Donald L. Pope, 69, Miss Rd, Monticello was arrested December 16 housed for another agency

Jeffery D. Sharpe, 26, Eastwick Cir, Decatur was arrested December 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Marqual A. Smith, 36, Craines View, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with parole violation

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Ebony D. Dillahunt, 49, Trever’s Lake Dr, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with driving while license suspended

James K. Handy, 37, Hugh Dr, Covington was arrested December 21 and charged with driving while license suspended

David F. Millwood, 57, Danielle Dr, Oxford was arrested December 17 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and no seat belt

Maurice G. Muray, 55, Steeple Way, Decatur was arrested December 16 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Timothy J. Terranova, 38, Greystone Trace, Marrietta was arrested December 19 and charged with speeding

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Bernard J. White, 39, Austin Terr, Porter dale was arrested December 16 and hold for another agency