Newton County Jail Log, Dec. 28, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
James E. Bartely, 53, Westmoreland Dr, Griffin was arrested December 21 and charged with driver to use due care, driving while license suspended, failure to appear, giving false name, address or birthdate and no seat belt
Dymond A. Butler, 37, Field view Ln, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Malik E. Butler, 19, Field view Ln, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Xavier E. Coissiere, 23, Long creek Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm, purchase possession or sale of marijuana
Jaylen B. Cushion, 18, Lakeridge Ct, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, theft by receiving
Deshon E. Durham, 20, Hampton Ct, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children and simple battery
Kelly J. English, 41, Red Fox Ln, Clayton was arrested December 19 and charged with hold for another agency
Kelly M. English, 36, Kline Rd, Shady Dale was arrested December 19 hold for parole
Rachel L. Finchum, 49, Homeless was arrested December 19 and charged with probation violation
Noble A. Gibson, Jr, 20, Grover Turner Way, McDonough was arrested December 16 and charged with driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding
Xavier Z. Gordon, 22, Brook Lake, Douglasville was arrested December 16 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Darnell T. Johnson, 36, Glay Ct, Covington was arrested December 21 failure to appear
William E. Johnson, 57, Hwy 138, Conyers was arrested December 20 and charged with probation violation
Keith B. Kinchen, 42, Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested December 17 weekender
Samuel Q. King, 37, Clover Valley, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with probation violation
Jalen T. Lemmon, 28, North Indian Creek Dr, Clarkston was arrested December 21 and charged with probation violation
Jason L. Mcclain, 41, Mountainview Ct, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness
Laureano N. Ramos, 49, Homeless was arrested December 21 and charged with dui and no proof of insurance
Tanika S. Reed, 23, Windcrest Ter, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement
Zapula S. Reeves, 17, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with battery
Ojendis S. Salvio, 42, Algernon Cir, Hephzibah was arrested December 20 and charged with failure to appear
Jaques D. Savage, 27, Seneca Rd, Palmetto was arrested December 17 hold for another agency
Kalisha N. Stephens, 34, Sycamore Dr, Conyers was arrested December 17 and charged with harassing phone calls, probation violation
Andrea P. Vonden, 43, Emerson St, Washington, DC was arrested December 22 and charged with probation violation
Ennis M. Waters, 55, Dove Pointe, Social Circle was arrested December 16 and charged with weekender
Rastisha M. Whitaker, 39, Sandy Run, Warner Robins was arrested December 21 and charged with aggravated assault and battery
Charlie W. Williams, Jr, 58, Christian Cir, Conyers was arrested December 17 and charged with battery
Vincent J. Williamson, 30, Rocky Plain, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with probation violation
Otho Williamson, 48, Stephens Dr, Rex was arrested December 18 and charged with probation violation
Michael G. Wilson, 39, Spring Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with criminal trespass
Belinda C. Wyche, 35, Jack Neely Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with aggravated assault
Drayson D. Young, 28, Cambridge Way, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with probation violation
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Keintassia T. Allen, 22, Hunter Ridge, Peachtree Corner was arrested December 19 hold for another agency
Dekayla J. Anderson, 19, Westview Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 battery
Aryn A. Angel, 21, Trelawney Ln, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with battery
Ryan A. Briggs, 31, Turner Lake Cir, Covington was arrested December 21 and charged with probation violation
Tiffany L. Eisner, 29, Cherokee Dr, Covington was arrested December 20 and charged with theft by taking
Richard E. Eiland, 43, Kindall Ln, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with probation violation
Brian W. Epps, 39, Allen Dr, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and improper passing
Isaiah A. Esterada, 21, Roberts Rd, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with manufacture, deliver, sell with intent to distribute, possession of fire arm or knife during commission,
Cristina Herrera-Garcia, 45, Tall Oaks was arrested December 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Anthony M. George, 57, Homeless was arrested December 19 and charged with public drunkenness
Anthony M. George, 57, Homeless was arrested December 21 and charged with public drunkenness
Jeremy J. Hardeman, 35, Morris Dr, Covington was arrested December 20 a charged with driving while license suspended
Quashiema R. Harrison, 37, Fieldstone View, Covington was arrested December 20 and charged with probation violation
Felicia Y. Jackson, 55, Usher Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with theft by shoplifting
David W. Johnson, 50, Baxter St, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with simple battery
Darrell A. Johnson, 37, Long Creek, Covington was arrested December 21 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and open container
Edna R. King, 44, Kinnett Rd, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with brake lights and turn signal required, driving while license suspended, giving false name, address or birthdate, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, removing or affixing license plate
Che K. Patterson, 22, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested December 22 and charged with driving w/o headlights in dark, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and purchase or sale of marijuana
Donald L. Pope, 69, Miss Rd, Monticello was arrested December 16 housed for another agency
Jeffery D. Sharpe, 26, Eastwick Cir, Decatur was arrested December 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Marqual A. Smith, 36, Craines View, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with parole violation
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Ebony D. Dillahunt, 49, Trever’s Lake Dr, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with driving while license suspended
James K. Handy, 37, Hugh Dr, Covington was arrested December 21 and charged with driving while license suspended
David F. Millwood, 57, Danielle Dr, Oxford was arrested December 17 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and no seat belt
Maurice G. Muray, 55, Steeple Way, Decatur was arrested December 16 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Timothy J. Terranova, 38, Greystone Trace, Marrietta was arrested December 19 and charged with speeding
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Bernard J. White, 39, Austin Terr, Porter dale was arrested December 16 and hold for another agency