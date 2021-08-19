Newton County Jail Log, Aug. 18, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
David Wayne Adams, 34, Meadow Wood Ln, Monroe, was arrested August 12 and charged with possession of a schedule iv controlled substance
Christopher Rayshawn Armstead, 35, Hamlet Walk, Conyers, was arrested August 10 and charged with probation violation
Craig Antonio Best, 41, Mountainview Drive, Covington, was arrested August 15 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Leonita Pace Best, 40, Fieldstone Ct, Conyers, was arrested August 15 and charged with penalty for failure to appear
Delisha Reshawn Brown, 30, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested August 17 and court sentenced to serve 5 days
Jabryson Monterrio Burton, 28, Columbus, was arrested August 11 and held for other agency
Carley Denise Carter, 20, Palmetto St, Covington, was arrested August 11 and court sentenced to serve 5 days
Rita Mary Dugar, 31, Pulaski State Prison, Hawkinsville, was arrested August 11 back for court
Shaun Dwayne Crowe, 42, Amber Studdard, Social Circle, was arrested August 10 and charged with probation violation
Wilde Jefferson Decelien, 23, Greenway Drive, Covington, was arrested August 13 and charged with hit and run, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident and stop signs and yield signs
Travis Rueban Dorsey, 43, Flat Rock, Oxford, was arrested August 17 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Robert Lee Edenfield, 57, Mill Chase, Covington, was arrested August 16 and charged with probation violation
Emily Noelle Giles, 25, Poplar St, Covington, was arrested August 17 and court sentence to serve 28 days
John Henry Banks Gilliam, 29, Radcliff Trace, Covington, was arrested August 10 and charged with reckless conduct
Dagger Arnett Grier, 53, Cannon St, Covington, was arrested August 15 and charged with probation violation
Trayvon Eric Hollinger, 20, Gresham Rd, Decatur, was arrested August 13 and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife, drug related object, no insurance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance
Moses Donnell Johnson, 22, Pebble Blvd, Covington, was arrested August 15 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Trammell Bernard Johnson, 35, Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested August 14 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Darrell Wayne Johnson, 45, Village Drive, Covington, was arrested August 11 and court sentenced
Dionte Terrell Jones, 32, Mountain Harbor, Stone Mountain, was arrested August 16 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Tyrell Khiry Lee, 31, Rock Spring Court, Atlanta, was arrested August 16 and charged with probation violation
Tyree Kwinshun Lilly, 22, Coventry Drive, Augusta, was arrested August 15 and charged with interference with custody, introduce across guard line/come inside detention center with drugs and tampering with evidence
Pedro Lopez, Jr, 61, Cowan Rd apt #39, Covington, was arrested August 16 and charged with violation of bond conditions
Dwight Jovan Mccastle, 32, Salem Way, Covington, was arrested August 12 and charged with probation violation
Jason Alan Miner, 45 River Brooke Rd, Covington, was arrested August 14 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Jermaine Demon Moss, 39, Central Drive, Stone Mountain, was arrested August 13 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, driving on divided highways crossing median, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, passing on shoulder of road, reckless driving, signals by hand and arm or signal lamps, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Yolanda Renee Oglesby, 51, Hull Rd, Conyers, was arrested August 15 and charged with forgery
Antoinette Lechon Patterson, 42, Sheppard Rd, Conyers, was arrested August 13 and charged with probation violation
Thomas Eugene Patton, Jr, 50, Highway 142, Covington, was arrested August 17 and charged with drug related objects, failure to yield right of way and possession of methamphetamine
Brandon Thomas Penny, 19, Heaton Place, Covington, was arrested August 11 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper lane usage, marijuana-possess less than 1oz, no tail lights, possession of fire arm or knife during commission, reckless driving, speeding, stop signs and yield signs and tampering with evidence
Gabriel Alexander Rees, 31, Lamar Poss Rd, Good Hope, was arrested August 11 and charged with failure to appear
J’Khari Deondre Scott, 20, Country Walk, Snellville, was arrested August 11 and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission and tampering with evidence
Blessings Lilly Mae Ann Shelley, 25, Park Estates Drive, Snellville, was arrested August 13 and charged with probation violation
Scotty Bernard Thomas, 54, Hwy 142, Covington, was arrested August 13 and court sentenced to 90 days
Jamon Edward Tucker, 43, Florida Avenue, Atlanta, was arrested August 16 and charged with probation violation
Mcstanley Deion Watson, 22, Saratoga Ct, Covington, was arrested August 16 and charged with battery and willful obstruction
Jonathan Glen Williams, 37, Rain Tree Drive, Conyers, was arrested August 10 and charged with parole violation
Randolph Tyvez Williams, 19, Baker Ave, Oxford, was arrested August 16 and charged with probation violation and violation of a tpo
Ryder Dolray Wingrath, 31, Victoria Lane, Oxford, was arrested August 17 and charged with battery
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Zaire Jamilia Amos, 21, Elizabeth St, Covington, was arrested August 15 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Kevin Dwayne Ashby, 57, Brown Bridge, Covington, was arrested August 10 and charged with simple battery
Mary Ann Blackmon, 66, homeless, was arrested August 15 and charged with theft by taking
Justin Matthew Brookshire, 38, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington, was arrested August 17 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and dui
Larry James Clark, 72, Cannon St, Covington, was arrested August 16 and charged with probation violation
Racheal Briana Crutchfield, 24, Carroll St, Covington, was arrested August 14 and charged with disorderly conduct
Twanna Denise Davenport, 51, Laurel St, Porterdale, was arrested August 11 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Darius Antonio Fisher, 37, City Pond Rd, Covington, was arrested August 12 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belt, open container and operation of vehicle w/out current plates
Mark Allen Gagliano, 47, Branch Rd, Covington, was arrested August 15 and charged with drug related objects
Jose Julian Hernandez, 17, Pinelog Rd, Conyers, was arrested August 16 and charged with driving w/o valid license
Jayde Marteoni Lewis, 31, Residential Drive, Snellville was arrested August 10 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Jamarcus Antwon Latimore, 22, Lee St, Covington, was arrested August 12 and charged with probation violation
Horace Dontrell Livingston, 35, Walnut St, Covington, was arrested August 14 and charged with disorderly conduct
Brandy Lynn Massengill, 44, Brookwood Way, Conyers, was arrested August 14 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Julius Manning, 49, Gilette Ave, Atlanta, was arrested August 15 and charged with aggravated assault
Demetris Roshuan Marshall, 45, Mountain Drive, Covington, was arrested August 13 and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute sale of methamphetamine
Tillson Jermaine Minor, 44, East Clay, Thomasville, was arrested August 17 and charged with probation violation
Sammy Lynn Scott, 59, Edgefield Ln, Covington, was arrested August 15 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
James William Senter, 28, Tully Rd, Covington, was arrested August 11 and charged with probation violation
Ronald Oneal Stephens, 55, Washington St, Covington, was arrested August 13 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, dui, duty to report accident and following too closely
Darrell Anthony Stowe, 51, Homeless was arrested August 10 and charged with battery
Markell Dyquan Deago Tate, 23, Calvary Drive, Covington, was arrested August 15 and held for other agency
Jordan Elizabeth Vangorder, 26, Geiger St, Covington, was arrested August 16 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Brenton Terrell Willis, 54, Hwy 84, Qiltman, was arrested August 13 and held for other agency
Brina Celeste Yand, 25, Geiger St, Covington, was arrested August 16 and charged with theft by shoplifting
JASPER COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Javaris Delane Brake, 37, Hwy 36, was arrested August 12 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark while raining, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear for finger printable charges
Dylan Grithen Williams, 23, Wedgefield Ct, McDonough, was arrested August 17 and charged with false statement or writings conceal facts or fraudulent documents or matter, following too closely, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, tampering with evidence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers