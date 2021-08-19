Newton County Jail Log, Aug. 18, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

David Wayne Adams, 34, Meadow Wood Ln, Monroe, was arrested August 12 and charged with possession of a schedule iv controlled substance

Christopher Rayshawn Armstead, 35, Hamlet Walk, Conyers, was arrested August 10 and charged with probation violation

Craig Antonio Best, 41, Mountainview Drive, Covington, was arrested August 15 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Leonita Pace Best, 40, Fieldstone Ct, Conyers, was arrested August 15 and charged with penalty for failure to appear

Delisha Reshawn Brown, 30, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested August 17 and court sentenced to serve 5 days

Jabryson Monterrio Burton, 28, Columbus, was arrested August 11 and held for other agency

Carley Denise Carter, 20, Palmetto St, Covington, was arrested August 11 and court sentenced to serve 5 days

Rita Mary Dugar, 31, Pulaski State Prison, Hawkinsville, was arrested August 11 back for court

Shaun Dwayne Crowe, 42, Amber Studdard, Social Circle, was arrested August 10 and charged with probation violation

Wilde Jefferson Decelien, 23, Greenway Drive, Covington, was arrested August 13 and charged with hit and run, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident and stop signs and yield signs

Travis Rueban Dorsey, 43, Flat Rock, Oxford, was arrested August 17 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Robert Lee Edenfield, 57, Mill Chase, Covington, was arrested August 16 and charged with probation violation

Emily Noelle Giles, 25, Poplar St, Covington, was arrested August 17 and court sentence to serve 28 days

John Henry Banks Gilliam, 29, Radcliff Trace, Covington, was arrested August 10 and charged with reckless conduct

Dagger Arnett Grier, 53, Cannon St, Covington, was arrested August 15 and charged with probation violation

Trayvon Eric Hollinger, 20, Gresham Rd, Decatur, was arrested August 13 and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife, drug related object, no insurance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Moses Donnell Johnson, 22, Pebble Blvd, Covington, was arrested August 15 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Trammell Bernard Johnson, 35, Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested August 14 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Darrell Wayne Johnson, 45, Village Drive, Covington, was arrested August 11 and court sentenced

Dionte Terrell Jones, 32, Mountain Harbor, Stone Mountain, was arrested August 16 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Tyrell Khiry Lee, 31, Rock Spring Court, Atlanta, was arrested August 16 and charged with probation violation

Tyree Kwinshun Lilly, 22, Coventry Drive, Augusta, was arrested August 15 and charged with interference with custody, introduce across guard line/come inside detention center with drugs and tampering with evidence

Pedro Lopez, Jr, 61, Cowan Rd apt #39, Covington, was arrested August 16 and charged with violation of bond conditions

Dwight Jovan Mccastle, 32, Salem Way, Covington, was arrested August 12 and charged with probation violation

Jason Alan Miner, 45 River Brooke Rd, Covington, was arrested August 14 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Jermaine Demon Moss, 39, Central Drive, Stone Mountain, was arrested August 13 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, driving on divided highways crossing median, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, passing on shoulder of road, reckless driving, signals by hand and arm or signal lamps, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Yolanda Renee Oglesby, 51, Hull Rd, Conyers, was arrested August 15 and charged with forgery

Antoinette Lechon Patterson, 42, Sheppard Rd, Conyers, was arrested August 13 and charged with probation violation

Thomas Eugene Patton, Jr, 50, Highway 142, Covington, was arrested August 17 and charged with drug related objects, failure to yield right of way and possession of methamphetamine

Brandon Thomas Penny, 19, Heaton Place, Covington, was arrested August 11 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper lane usage, marijuana-possess less than 1oz, no tail lights, possession of fire arm or knife during commission, reckless driving, speeding, stop signs and yield signs and tampering with evidence

Gabriel Alexander Rees, 31, Lamar Poss Rd, Good Hope, was arrested August 11 and charged with failure to appear

J’Khari Deondre Scott, 20, Country Walk, Snellville, was arrested August 11 and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission and tampering with evidence

Blessings Lilly Mae Ann Shelley, 25, Park Estates Drive, Snellville, was arrested August 13 and charged with probation violation

Scotty Bernard Thomas, 54, Hwy 142, Covington, was arrested August 13 and court sentenced to 90 days

Jamon Edward Tucker, 43, Florida Avenue, Atlanta, was arrested August 16 and charged with probation violation

Mcstanley Deion Watson, 22, Saratoga Ct, Covington, was arrested August 16 and charged with battery and willful obstruction

Jonathan Glen Williams, 37, Rain Tree Drive, Conyers, was arrested August 10 and charged with parole violation

Randolph Tyvez Williams, 19, Baker Ave, Oxford, was arrested August 16 and charged with probation violation and violation of a tpo

Ryder Dolray Wingrath, 31, Victoria Lane, Oxford, was arrested August 17 and charged with battery

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Zaire Jamilia Amos, 21, Elizabeth St, Covington, was arrested August 15 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Kevin Dwayne Ashby, 57, Brown Bridge, Covington, was arrested August 10 and charged with simple battery

Mary Ann Blackmon, 66, homeless, was arrested August 15 and charged with theft by taking

Justin Matthew Brookshire, 38, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington, was arrested August 17 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and dui

Larry James Clark, 72, Cannon St, Covington, was arrested August 16 and charged with probation violation

Racheal Briana Crutchfield, 24, Carroll St, Covington, was arrested August 14 and charged with disorderly conduct

Twanna Denise Davenport, 51, Laurel St, Porterdale, was arrested August 11 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Darius Antonio Fisher, 37, City Pond Rd, Covington, was arrested August 12 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belt, open container and operation of vehicle w/out current plates

Mark Allen Gagliano, 47, Branch Rd, Covington, was arrested August 15 and charged with drug related objects

Jose Julian Hernandez, 17, Pinelog Rd, Conyers, was arrested August 16 and charged with driving w/o valid license

Jayde Marteoni Lewis, 31, Residential Drive, Snellville was arrested August 10 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Jamarcus Antwon Latimore, 22, Lee St, Covington, was arrested August 12 and charged with probation violation

Horace Dontrell Livingston, 35, Walnut St, Covington, was arrested August 14 and charged with disorderly conduct

Brandy Lynn Massengill, 44, Brookwood Way, Conyers, was arrested August 14 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Julius Manning, 49, Gilette Ave, Atlanta, was arrested August 15 and charged with aggravated assault

Demetris Roshuan Marshall, 45, Mountain Drive, Covington, was arrested August 13 and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute sale of methamphetamine

Tillson Jermaine Minor, 44, East Clay, Thomasville, was arrested August 17 and charged with probation violation

Sammy Lynn Scott, 59, Edgefield Ln, Covington, was arrested August 15 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

James William Senter, 28, Tully Rd, Covington, was arrested August 11 and charged with probation violation

Ronald Oneal Stephens, 55, Washington St, Covington, was arrested August 13 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, dui, duty to report accident and following too closely

Darrell Anthony Stowe, 51, Homeless was arrested August 10 and charged with battery

Markell Dyquan Deago Tate, 23, Calvary Drive, Covington, was arrested August 15 and held for other agency

Jordan Elizabeth Vangorder, 26, Geiger St, Covington, was arrested August 16 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Brenton Terrell Willis, 54, Hwy 84, Qiltman, was arrested August 13 and held for other agency

Brina Celeste Yand, 25, Geiger St, Covington, was arrested August 16 and charged with theft by shoplifting

JASPER COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Javaris Delane Brake, 37, Hwy 36, was arrested August 12 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark while raining, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear for finger printable charges

Dylan Grithen Williams, 23, Wedgefield Ct, McDonough, was arrested August 17 and charged with false statement or writings conceal facts or fraudulent documents or matter, following too closely, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, tampering with evidence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers