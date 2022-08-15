Newton County Jail Log, Aug. 10, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Ernest L. Adams, 52, Edward Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with theft by conversion and theft by taking
Ashley N. Baird, 35, Oconee Ct, Eatonton was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with back for court probation violation
Michael D. Banks, 37, Toledo, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with probation violation
Michael J. Bean, 33, Oak Branch Way, Loganville was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with parole violation
John P. Borges, 42, New Hope Church Rd, Covington was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with harassing phone calls
Lashonda D. Brown, 40, Fox Glove Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 3 and charged cruelty to children
Deontae M. Butts, 28, Columbia St, Milledgeville was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Brandon T. Catyb, 27, Towler Shoals Dr, Loganville was arrested Aug. 5 court sentenced 48 hours
Breanna F. Chapman, 20, Capeton Square, Covington was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with superior court arrest order
Danny V. Clark, 57, Windsong Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with simple battery
Jovaine Clark, 26, homeless, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with aggravated assault
Rachel M. Crane, 36, Ga Hwy 20 South, Covington was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with aggravated stalking
Robby P. Davis, 40, Bass Rock Ct, Conyers was arrested Aug. 4 back for court
Kasheab N. Gordon, 34, Sidney Lanier Dr, Oxford was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with battery and criminal trespass
Miles J. Griggs, 23, Gray Fox Ln, Orlando, Florida, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Cornethia C. Height, 30, Stone Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 7 court sentenced
Juan A. Hernandez, 17, Stone Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. and possession of pistol by person under 18
Shawn O. Hill, 38, Hopkins, South Carolina, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with violation of a TPO
Tanya L. Housworth, 56, Birch Rd, Covington was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with cruelty to children in the 3rd degree
Linda A. Jackson, 55, Hillside Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with DUI, obstructing intersection, open container and tires requirement
Dimitri A. March, 24, Sidney Lanier Dr, Oxford was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery
Isis K. Oglesby, 28, Sunrise Village, Norcross was arrested Aug. 4 back for court
Kierra M .Roberts, 30, Rockdale Co. jail was arrested Aug. 8 back for court
Jamiee M. Sartor, 27, Mountain Ct, Covington was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with criminal trespass
Khalil A. Shabazz, 25, Hill St, Covington was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with aggravated battery
Robert C. Shirling, Jr, 48, Camp Dr, Dahlonega was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with probation violation
Amarion L. Simmons, 18, North Columbia was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with contributing to delinquency of minor, possession of firearm or knife during commission, theft by receiving stolen property and unauthorized discharged of firearm within 50 yd of public hwy
Jalen I. Smith, 21, Ellis Trail, Covington was arrested Aug. 9 and held for other agency
Rufus A. Stevenson, 52, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with probation violation
Tyrek K. Tyson, 21, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with probation violation
Denisha M. Vorise, 28, Austin Terrace, Covington was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with financial transaction card fraud
Don K. Yother, 63, Jill Lane, Covington was arrested contempt of court and disorderly conduct
Christopher E. Wade, 17, Ivy St, Porterdale was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with criminal trespass, entering automobile or other motor vehicles, loitering or prowling
Gerald C. Watherford, 35, Hwy 142, Newborn was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for other agency, no proof of insurance, probation violation, suspended registration and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Lloyd D. Whitley, 67, Independence Ct, Winder was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual battery against child under 16 solicitation of sodomy under 18
Stanley B. Anderson, 52, Jackson Prison, was arrested Aug. 2 back for court
Akiernea S. Barkley, 39, Lackey St, Covington was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with child molestation
Myessha N. Blackwell, 22, Mills Dr, Covington was arrested July 28 and court sentenced
Frank W. Bryant IV, 31, Florissant, Missouri, was arrested July 27 back for court
Charles J. Burch, 41, Conley was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with probation violation
Christian N. Cooper, 26, homeless, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with surety bonds and real property bonds as security
Antwon W. Desravines, 32, Senry Oak, Stockbridge was arrested July 29 and charged with probation violation
Melanie I. Douglas, 59, Birch Briar Cir, Decatur was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Daniyah T. Dyer, 18, Brookwood, Covington was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Wesley C. Toyco-Ellis, 27, Lee St, Covington was arrested July 27 and court sentenced 24 hours
Jessica A. Evans, 23, Ponce De Leon, Florida, was arrested July 27 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Jasmine A. Featherstone, 17, Magnolia Heights, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with battery
Anson B. Graves, 22, Shepherd Rd, Mansfield was arrested July 31 and charged with affray and disorderly conduct
Decarlos B. Giles, 21, Mountain View, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with sexual exploit of children
Victor I. Gomez, 19, Blackwell St, Covington was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with burglary
Alyearia L. Hamm, 20, Helm Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with driving while license suspended and following too closely
Kameisha V. Hancock, 38, Woodmont Ct, Macon was arrested July 28 and charged with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor
Derrick A. Horton, 41, Ivy Glenn, Decatur was arrested July 27 and charged with probation violation
Troy B. Howard, 36, Sugar Hill, Conyers was arrested July 27 and charged with probation violation
Reggie F. Iacono, 27, Amanda Ln, Lithonia was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with driving while license suspended, giving false name, address or birthdate, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and speeding 10-14 over
William H. Johnson, 50, Julia Ann Ln, Covington was arrested July 30 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Maria A. Lee, 34, Green St, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with DUI and hit and run
Sabrina E. Malcolm, 37, Henderson Mill Rd, Mansfield was arrested July 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Ronnie F. Maxwell, 53, Atla Rd, Covington was arrested July 29 and charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, driving while license suspended or revoked, enticing a child for indecent purposes, failure to register as sex offender, hit and run, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, probation violation, rape, reckless driving and vehicle to drive on right side of roadway
Damien E. Mitchell, 28, Keath Dr, Atlanta was arrested July 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Jakira L. Robinson, 17, Wellington Ridge, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with battery
Schlendia M. Robinson, 35, Godby Rd, Stockbridge was arrested July 29 and charged with criminal damage to property and terroristic threats and acts
Romauri S. Rozuemore, 21, Oak Manor Dr, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with probation violation and terroristic threats and acts
Andre L. Scott, 24, Goldsborough, North Carolina, was arrested July 28 and court sentenced
Joseph G. Thomas, 19, Piper Rd, Covington was arrested July 27 and charged with theft by taking
Shanenon R. Ware, 24, Flat Shoals Rd, Decatur was arrested July 30 and charged with DUI and no driver’s license on persons
Cicily L. Williams, 39, Cedar Ridge, Covington was arrested July 27 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Tahmani R. Williams, 19, Valley Court, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with sexual exploit of child
Austin T. Wilson, 18, Southpole, Florida, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with aggravated battery, battery and terroristic threats and acts
Reginald J. Bennett, 31, Greenleaf Rd, Covington was arrested July 24 and charged with battery
Timothy B. Duren, 29, Alcovy Cir was arrested July 23 and charged with battery
Dekedrick O. Dyer, 34, Oak Hill, Covington was arrested July 26 and court sentenced
Andrew B. Elasir, 19, Blackrock Ct, Oxford was arrested July 26 and charged with battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts
Bobby C. Evans, Jr, 39, Morgan County, was arrested July 25 and back for court
Timpriss S. Fort, Jr, 21, Spring Valley Xing, Covington was arrested July 24 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to stop at yield sign
Nathan Gregory, 55, Plymouth Way, Conyers was arrested July 26 and court sentenced 180 days
Decarlos L. Hernandez, 42, Bypass Rd, Covington was arrested July 24 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Alvin D. Jackson, 46, Scarbrough Trail, Stone Mountain was arrested July 22 and charged with driving while license suspended
Kyle S. King, 35, Johnson Rd, Oxford was arrested July 22 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Daniel J. Lang, 62, Bradenton, Florida, was arrested July 19 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and sexual battery against child under 16
Oswaldo A. Martinez, 57, Oxbridge Way, Lawrenceville was arrested July 20 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, DUI, improper lane usage and open container
Johnny L. Peavy, 43, Hwy 162, Covington was arrested July 21 and charged with criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts
Ethan E. Perkins, 27, Fairway Dr, Covington was arrested July 21 and charged with acquire or obtain possession of controlled substance by misrepresentation, aggravated stalking, attempt or conspiracy to commit offense and forgery
Michael R. Rooks, 57, Clark St, Covington was arrested July 20 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Jonathon J. Scarberry, 48, Arrow Point Rd, Jackson was arrested July 25 back for court
Demond L. Watson, 50, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested July 21 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
William M. Womack, 40, Americus, was arrested July 26 back for court
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Marlon B. Collier, 31, Wellington was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with dui, stopping, standing or parking prohibited on the roadway side of any vehicle stop
John M. Mcintire, 39, Heaton Rd, Covington was arrested Aug. 8 and held for other agency
Gregory L. McMullen, 58, Laurel Way, Covington was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with parole violation
Malik J. Sanders, 26, Wisteria Way, Covington was arrested Aug. 7 and charge with DUI and speeding 15 to 24 over
Charles J. Bailey, 38, Qualis Ct, Covington was arrested July 30 and charged with duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hit and run and improper backing
Derrick R. Banks, 48, Puckett St, Covington was arrested July 27 and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and simple assault
Brandon G. Belcher, 39, Flat Rock Rd, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with criminal attempt to commit, false imprisonment, probation violation, sexual battery and simple battery
Larance D. Franklin, 37, Beaverdam Ct, Covington was arrested July 27 and charged with parole violation
Jami M. Griggs, 20, Emory St, Covington was arrested July 31 and charged with false reports of a crime and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon
Rickeyta C. McCoy, 33, McCoy Rd, Smith Station, was arrested July 27 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission, reckless driving and stop sign and yield sign
Kendrick L. Powell, 33, Creste Dr, Decatur was arrested July 31 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and terroristic threats and acts
De’Erica B. Tory, 19, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested July 27 and charged with theft by taking
Maria L. Alston, 45, Lakeview Pl, Covington was arrested July 22 and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault
James D. Brown, 40, Dixie Ln, Covington was arrested July 26 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, hold for other agency and terroristic threats and acts
Justin A. Smith, 39, Rockhaven Dr, Decatur was arrested July 24 and charged with obstruction or hindering persons making emergency call, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
David M. Rodman, 33, Palmetto St, Porterdale was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with probation violation
Lashariah G. Tsegai, 22, Hazel St, Porterdale was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with disorderly conduct and marijuana-possess less than 1 oz.
Khristion T. Young, 24, Hazel St, Porterdale was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Gregory U. Ducre, 29, Tree Mountain Pkwy, Stone Mountain was arrested Aug. 3 and held for other agency
James L. Hegwood, 30, Old East Fairview Rd, Stockbridge was arrested July 27 and charged with criminal damage to property, theft by taking
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Scott P. Bramlett, 42, Rockmart Rd, Villa Rica was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with DUI, open container and speeding 15 to 24 over
Antonio D. Fontain, 50, Allison Trl, Covington was arrested July 24 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, open container and speeding 25-34 over
Juan G. Thompson, 38, Flint River Rd, Riverdale was arrested July 24 and charged with driving w/o license, DUI and marijuana-possess less than 1 oz.