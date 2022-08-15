Newton County Jail Log, Aug. 10, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Ernest L. Adams, 52, Edward Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with theft by conversion and theft by taking

Ashley N. Baird, 35, Oconee Ct, Eatonton was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with back for court probation violation

Michael D. Banks, 37, Toledo, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with probation violation

Michael J. Bean, 33, Oak Branch Way, Loganville was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with parole violation

John P. Borges, 42, New Hope Church Rd, Covington was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with harassing phone calls

Lashonda D. Brown, 40, Fox Glove Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 3 and charged cruelty to children

Deontae M. Butts, 28, Columbia St, Milledgeville was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Brandon T. Catyb, 27, Towler Shoals Dr, Loganville was arrested Aug. 5 court sentenced 48 hours

Breanna F. Chapman, 20, Capeton Square, Covington was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with superior court arrest order

Danny V. Clark, 57, Windsong Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with simple battery

Jovaine Clark, 26, homeless, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with aggravated assault

Rachel M. Crane, 36, Ga Hwy 20 South, Covington was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with aggravated stalking

Robby P. Davis, 40, Bass Rock Ct, Conyers was arrested Aug. 4 back for court

Kasheab N. Gordon, 34, Sidney Lanier Dr, Oxford was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with battery and criminal trespass

Miles J. Griggs, 23, Gray Fox Ln, Orlando, Florida, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Cornethia C. Height, 30, Stone Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 7 court sentenced

Juan A. Hernandez, 17, Stone Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. and possession of pistol by person under 18

Shawn O. Hill, 38, Hopkins, South Carolina, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with violation of a TPO

Tanya L. Housworth, 56, Birch Rd, Covington was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with cruelty to children in the 3rd degree

Linda A. Jackson, 55, Hillside Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with DUI, obstructing intersection, open container and tires requirement

Dimitri A. March, 24, Sidney Lanier Dr, Oxford was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery

Isis K. Oglesby, 28, Sunrise Village, Norcross was arrested Aug. 4 back for court

Kierra M .Roberts, 30, Rockdale Co. jail was arrested Aug. 8 back for court

Jamiee M. Sartor, 27, Mountain Ct, Covington was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with criminal trespass

Khalil A. Shabazz, 25, Hill St, Covington was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with aggravated battery

Robert C. Shirling, Jr, 48, Camp Dr, Dahlonega was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with probation violation

Amarion L. Simmons, 18, North Columbia was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with contributing to delinquency of minor, possession of firearm or knife during commission, theft by receiving stolen property and unauthorized discharged of firearm within 50 yd of public hwy

Jalen I. Smith, 21, Ellis Trail, Covington was arrested Aug. 9 and held for other agency

Rufus A. Stevenson, 52, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with probation violation

Tyrek K. Tyson, 21, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with probation violation

Denisha M. Vorise, 28, Austin Terrace, Covington was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with financial transaction card fraud

Don K. Yother, 63, Jill Lane, Covington was arrested contempt of court and disorderly conduct

Christopher E. Wade, 17, Ivy St, Porterdale was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with criminal trespass, entering automobile or other motor vehicles, loitering or prowling

Gerald C. Watherford, 35, Hwy 142, Newborn was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for other agency, no proof of insurance, probation violation, suspended registration and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Lloyd D. Whitley, 67, Independence Ct, Winder was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual battery against child under 16 solicitation of sodomy under 18

Stanley B. Anderson, 52, Jackson Prison, was arrested Aug. 2 back for court

Akiernea S. Barkley, 39, Lackey St, Covington was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with child molestation

Myessha N. Blackwell, 22, Mills Dr, Covington was arrested July 28 and court sentenced

Frank W. Bryant IV, 31, Florissant, Missouri, was arrested July 27 back for court

Charles J. Burch, 41, Conley was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with probation violation

Christian N. Cooper, 26, homeless, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with surety bonds and real property bonds as security



Antwon W. Desravines, 32, Senry Oak, Stockbridge was arrested July 29 and charged with probation violation

Melanie I. Douglas, 59, Birch Briar Cir, Decatur was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Daniyah T. Dyer, 18, Brookwood, Covington was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Wesley C. Toyco-Ellis, 27, Lee St, Covington was arrested July 27 and court sentenced 24 hours

Jessica A. Evans, 23, Ponce De Leon, Florida, was arrested July 27 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Jasmine A. Featherstone, 17, Magnolia Heights, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with battery

Anson B. Graves, 22, Shepherd Rd, Mansfield was arrested July 31 and charged with affray and disorderly conduct

Decarlos B. Giles, 21, Mountain View, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with sexual exploit of children

Victor I. Gomez, 19, Blackwell St, Covington was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with burglary

Alyearia L. Hamm, 20, Helm Dr, Covington was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with driving while license suspended and following too closely

Kameisha V. Hancock, 38, Woodmont Ct, Macon was arrested July 28 and charged with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor

Derrick A. Horton, 41, Ivy Glenn, Decatur was arrested July 27 and charged with probation violation

Troy B. Howard, 36, Sugar Hill, Conyers was arrested July 27 and charged with probation violation

Reggie F. Iacono, 27, Amanda Ln, Lithonia was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with driving while license suspended, giving false name, address or birthdate, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and speeding 10-14 over

William H. Johnson, 50, Julia Ann Ln, Covington was arrested July 30 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Maria A. Lee, 34, Green St, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with DUI and hit and run

Sabrina E. Malcolm, 37, Henderson Mill Rd, Mansfield was arrested July 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Ronnie F. Maxwell, 53, Atla Rd, Covington was arrested July 29 and charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, driving while license suspended or revoked, enticing a child for indecent purposes, failure to register as sex offender, hit and run, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, probation violation, rape, reckless driving and vehicle to drive on right side of roadway

Damien E. Mitchell, 28, Keath Dr, Atlanta was arrested July 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Jakira L. Robinson, 17, Wellington Ridge, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with battery

Schlendia M. Robinson, 35, Godby Rd, Stockbridge was arrested July 29 and charged with criminal damage to property and terroristic threats and acts

Romauri S. Rozuemore, 21, Oak Manor Dr, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with probation violation and terroristic threats and acts

Andre L. Scott, 24, Goldsborough, North Carolina, was arrested July 28 and court sentenced

Joseph G. Thomas, 19, Piper Rd, Covington was arrested July 27 and charged with theft by taking

Shanenon R. Ware, 24, Flat Shoals Rd, Decatur was arrested July 30 and charged with DUI and no driver’s license on persons

Cicily L. Williams, 39, Cedar Ridge, Covington was arrested July 27 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Tahmani R. Williams, 19, Valley Court, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with sexual exploit of child

Austin T. Wilson, 18, Southpole, Florida, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with aggravated battery, battery and terroristic threats and acts

Reginald J. Bennett, 31, Greenleaf Rd, Covington was arrested July 24 and charged with battery

Timothy B. Duren, 29, Alcovy Cir was arrested July 23 and charged with battery

Dekedrick O. Dyer, 34, Oak Hill, Covington was arrested July 26 and court sentenced

Andrew B. Elasir, 19, Blackrock Ct, Oxford was arrested July 26 and charged with battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts

Bobby C. Evans, Jr, 39, Morgan County, was arrested July 25 and back for court

Timpriss S. Fort, Jr, 21, Spring Valley Xing, Covington was arrested July 24 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to stop at yield sign

Nathan Gregory, 55, Plymouth Way, Conyers was arrested July 26 and court sentenced 180 days

Decarlos L. Hernandez, 42, Bypass Rd, Covington was arrested July 24 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Alvin D. Jackson, 46, Scarbrough Trail, Stone Mountain was arrested July 22 and charged with driving while license suspended

Kyle S. King, 35, Johnson Rd, Oxford was arrested July 22 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Daniel J. Lang, 62, Bradenton, Florida, was arrested July 19 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and sexual battery against child under 16

Oswaldo A. Martinez, 57, Oxbridge Way, Lawrenceville was arrested July 20 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, DUI, improper lane usage and open container

Johnny L. Peavy, 43, Hwy 162, Covington was arrested July 21 and charged with criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts

Ethan E. Perkins, 27, Fairway Dr, Covington was arrested July 21 and charged with acquire or obtain possession of controlled substance by misrepresentation, aggravated stalking, attempt or conspiracy to commit offense and forgery

Michael R. Rooks, 57, Clark St, Covington was arrested July 20 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Jonathon J. Scarberry, 48, Arrow Point Rd, Jackson was arrested July 25 back for court

Demond L. Watson, 50, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested July 21 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

William M. Womack, 40, Americus, was arrested July 26 back for court

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Marlon B. Collier, 31, Wellington was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with dui, stopping, standing or parking prohibited on the roadway side of any vehicle stop

John M. Mcintire, 39, Heaton Rd, Covington was arrested Aug. 8 and held for other agency

Gregory L. McMullen, 58, Laurel Way, Covington was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with parole violation

Malik J. Sanders, 26, Wisteria Way, Covington was arrested Aug. 7 and charge with DUI and speeding 15 to 24 over

Charles J. Bailey, 38, Qualis Ct, Covington was arrested July 30 and charged with duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hit and run and improper backing

Derrick R. Banks, 48, Puckett St, Covington was arrested July 27 and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and simple assault

Brandon G. Belcher, 39, Flat Rock Rd, Covington was arrested July 28 and charged with criminal attempt to commit, false imprisonment, probation violation, sexual battery and simple battery

Larance D. Franklin, 37, Beaverdam Ct, Covington was arrested July 27 and charged with parole violation

Jami M. Griggs, 20, Emory St, Covington was arrested July 31 and charged with false reports of a crime and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon

Rickeyta C. McCoy, 33, McCoy Rd, Smith Station, was arrested July 27 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission, reckless driving and stop sign and yield sign

Kendrick L. Powell, 33, Creste Dr, Decatur was arrested July 31 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and terroristic threats and acts

De’Erica B. Tory, 19, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested July 27 and charged with theft by taking

Maria L. Alston, 45, Lakeview Pl, Covington was arrested July 22 and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault

James D. Brown, 40, Dixie Ln, Covington was arrested July 26 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, hold for other agency and terroristic threats and acts

Justin A. Smith, 39, Rockhaven Dr, Decatur was arrested July 24 and charged with obstruction or hindering persons making emergency call, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

David M. Rodman, 33, Palmetto St, Porterdale was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with probation violation

Lashariah G. Tsegai, 22, Hazel St, Porterdale was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with disorderly conduct and marijuana-possess less than 1 oz.

Khristion T. Young, 24, Hazel St, Porterdale was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Gregory U. Ducre, 29, Tree Mountain Pkwy, Stone Mountain was arrested Aug. 3 and held for other agency

James L. Hegwood, 30, Old East Fairview Rd, Stockbridge was arrested July 27 and charged with criminal damage to property, theft by taking

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Scott P. Bramlett, 42, Rockmart Rd, Villa Rica was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with DUI, open container and speeding 15 to 24 over

Antonio D. Fontain, 50, Allison Trl, Covington was arrested July 24 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, open container and speeding 25-34 over

Juan G. Thompson, 38, Flint River Rd, Riverdale was arrested July 24 and charged with driving w/o license, DUI and marijuana-possess less than 1 oz.