Newton County Jail Log, April 7, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Michael Shane Baker, 46, 315 Cowan Road, Covington, was arrested April 6 and charged with Battery, Criminal Trespass, Terroristic threats and Theft by Taking
Kristopher Gregg Beveridge, 20, 3370 Colony Drive, Conyers, was arrested March 31 and charged with DUI
Talore Stihles Blackford, 28, 125 Bent Arrow Drive, Stockbridge, was arrested April 5 and charged with Probation Violation.
Brigitta Lashone Burrell, 30, 1 A Walnut St, Porterdale, was arrested March 31 and charged with Simple Battery
Philip Loyd Carden, 48, 7158 Forest Drive, Covington, was arrested April 6 and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine
Cody Lashawn Carter, 29, 270 White Birch Drive, Covington, was arrested April 6 and charged with Probation Violation
Jayascia Anaiya Crawley, 22, 245 Barcelona, Covington, was arrested April 5 and charged with Battery
Danny Ty James Daniel, 17, 5600 Hwy. 212, Covington, was arrested April 5 and charged with Drugs Not in Original Container, Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit Theft or Loitering or Prowling and Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
Kenneth Edward Denson, Jr, 54, 3200 Stone Road Apt T16, Atlanta, was arrested April 6 and charged with Failure to appear for finger printable charges
Roderick Jose Dudley, 33, 15 Faircliff Circle, Covington, was arrested March 31 and charged with Battery, Criminal Trespass, Cruelty to children, False Imprisonment, Simple Assault and Theft by Taking
Courtney Darnell Feagin, 37, 70 Burdell Drive, Covington, was arrested March 31 and charged with Child Molestation, Probation Violation
Justin Blake Hall, 33, 472 Veal Road, Covington, was arrested April 3 and charged with Drugs to be kept in original container, Possession And use of drug related objects, Possession of Methamphetamine, Probation Violation
Shaudrekus Nicole Head, 36, 6125 Holmes Court, Covington, was arrested April 5 and charged with Probation Violation
Victoria Symone Johnson, 30, 10167 Henderson Drive, Covington, was arrested April 1 and charged with Theft by shoplifting
Jabrylon U Jones, 17, 3168 Lunford Circle, Covington, was arrested April 1 and charged with Battery
Christopher Orlando Livingston, 53, 550 Fleeta Drive, Covington, was arrested April 1 and charged with Theft by Shoplifting
Undia Taylor Mattox, 24, 137 Whisperwood Lane, Athens was arrested March 31 and charged with Battery
Kevin Patrick McMonagle, 20, 105 East Wade Street, Covington, was arrested April 3 and charged with DUI and No seat belt
Jourdan Christiopher Phillips, 22, 165 Greenfield Way, Covington, was arrested March 31 and charged with False Statement or writing, Conceal facts or fraudulent documents
David Bruce Quarles, 39, 9295 Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington, was arrested April 3 and charged with Driver to Use Due Care, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Drugs Not in Original Container, No Proof of Insurance, Operation of Vehicle W/o Current Plate, Possession and Use of Drug Related Object and Possession of Methamphetamine Sale, Distribution or Possession of Dangerous Drug
William Joey Ridgeway, 62, 1560 Harvard Ave. Apt A, Atlanta was arrested April 1 and charged with Forgery
David Matthew Rodman, 31, 270 Willow Shoals Drive, Covington, was arrested March 31 and held for parole
Zakee Dee Stewart, 38, 55 Harvey Ave., Covington, was arrested April 3 and charged with Deposit Account Fraud, Forgery, Identity theft and Theft by receiving stolen property
Jayla Mechelle Wolfe, 19, 245 Barcelona Drive, Covington, was arrested April 5 and charged with Battery
Shameque L. Yada, 45, 370 Emerson Trail, Covington, was arrested April 1 and charged with Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Jose Penaloz Zequelda, 25, 1891 Access Road, Covington, was arrested April 1 and charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Brandon Pierce Burdett, 28, 340 Shirber Blvd, Covington, was arrested April 2 and charged with Simple Battery
Leslie M. Simpson, 31, 255 Honey Suckle Circle, Lawrenceville was arrested April 6 and charged with Terroristic threats and Acts
Timmon Lee Stinchcomb, 43, 8196 Lakeview Drive, Covington, was arrested April 4 and charged with Battery
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Brigitta Lashone Burrell, 30, 1 A Walnut St, Porterdale, was arrested April 3 and charged with Disorderly Conduct
Armida Lobo, 44, 1192 Garden Place, Norcross was arrested March 31 and charged with Driving without a valid license, DUI, Improper lane usage, Open Container and Vehicles to drive on right side of the roadway
Darryll Bernard Moss, Jr, 18, 75 Valley View Drive, Covington, was arrested April 4 and charged with Possession and Use of drug related object, Possession of Marijuana more than 1 ounce., Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, distribution or sale of Marijuana, Restricted Licenses and Speeding
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Wyman Lee Buff, 40, 2670 Hestertown, Madison, was arrested April 4 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, Improper lane usage, No proof of Insurance, Possession of a schedule I controlled substance and removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal
Bobby Monroe Herron, 43, 5 Wentworth Drive, Oxford, was arrested March 31 and charged with Drugs to Be Kept in Original Container, Dui, Possession of a Schedule Ii Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain, Simple Battery, Suspended, Revoked or Canceled Registration, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer