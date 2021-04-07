Newton County Jail Log, April 7, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Michael Shane Baker, 46, 315 Cowan Road, Covington, was arrested April 6 and charged with Battery, Criminal Trespass, Terroristic threats and Theft by Taking

Kristopher Gregg Beveridge, 20, 3370 Colony Drive, Conyers, was arrested March 31 and charged with DUI

Talore Stihles Blackford, 28, 125 Bent Arrow Drive, Stockbridge, was arrested April 5 and charged with Probation Violation.

Brigitta Lashone Burrell, 30, 1 A Walnut St, Porterdale, was arrested March 31 and charged with Simple Battery

Philip Loyd Carden, 48, 7158 Forest Drive, Covington, was arrested April 6 and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine

Cody Lashawn Carter, 29, 270 White Birch Drive, Covington, was arrested April 6 and charged with Probation Violation

Jayascia Anaiya Crawley, 22, 245 Barcelona, Covington, was arrested April 5 and charged with Battery

Danny Ty James Daniel, 17, 5600 Hwy. 212, Covington, was arrested April 5 and charged with Drugs Not in Original Container, Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit Theft or Loitering or Prowling and Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Kenneth Edward Denson, Jr, 54, 3200 Stone Road Apt T16, Atlanta, was arrested April 6 and charged with Failure to appear for finger printable charges

Roderick Jose Dudley, 33, 15 Faircliff Circle, Covington, was arrested March 31 and charged with Battery, Criminal Trespass, Cruelty to children, False Imprisonment, Simple Assault and Theft by Taking

Courtney Darnell Feagin, 37, 70 Burdell Drive, Covington, was arrested March 31 and charged with Child Molestation, Probation Violation

Justin Blake Hall, 33, 472 Veal Road, Covington, was arrested April 3 and charged with Drugs to be kept in original container, Possession And use of drug related objects, Possession of Methamphetamine, Probation Violation

Shaudrekus Nicole Head, 36, 6125 Holmes Court, Covington, was arrested April 5 and charged with Probation Violation

Victoria Symone Johnson, 30, 10167 Henderson Drive, Covington, was arrested April 1 and charged with Theft by shoplifting

Jabrylon U Jones, 17, 3168 Lunford Circle, Covington, was arrested April 1 and charged with Battery

Christopher Orlando Livingston, 53, 550 Fleeta Drive, Covington, was arrested April 1 and charged with Theft by Shoplifting

Undia Taylor Mattox, 24, 137 Whisperwood Lane, Athens was arrested March 31 and charged with Battery

Kevin Patrick McMonagle, 20, 105 East Wade Street, Covington, was arrested April 3 and charged with DUI and No seat belt

Jourdan Christiopher Phillips, 22, 165 Greenfield Way, Covington, was arrested March 31 and charged with False Statement or writing, Conceal facts or fraudulent documents

David Bruce Quarles, 39, 9295 Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington, was arrested April 3 and charged with Driver to Use Due Care, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Drugs Not in Original Container, No Proof of Insurance, Operation of Vehicle W/o Current Plate, Possession and Use of Drug Related Object and Possession of Methamphetamine Sale, Distribution or Possession of Dangerous Drug

William Joey Ridgeway, 62, 1560 Harvard Ave. Apt A, Atlanta was arrested April 1 and charged with Forgery

David Matthew Rodman, 31, 270 Willow Shoals Drive, Covington, was arrested March 31 and held for parole

Zakee Dee Stewart, 38, 55 Harvey Ave., Covington, was arrested April 3 and charged with Deposit Account Fraud, Forgery, Identity theft and Theft by receiving stolen property

Jayla Mechelle Wolfe, 19, 245 Barcelona Drive, Covington, was arrested April 5 and charged with Battery

Shameque L. Yada, 45, 370 Emerson Trail, Covington, was arrested April 1 and charged with Financial Transaction Card Fraud

Jose Penaloz Zequelda, 25, 1891 Access Road, Covington, was arrested April 1 and charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT



Brandon Pierce Burdett, 28, 340 Shirber Blvd, Covington, was arrested April 2 and charged with Simple Battery

Leslie M. Simpson, 31, 255 Honey Suckle Circle, Lawrenceville was arrested April 6 and charged with Terroristic threats and Acts

Timmon Lee Stinchcomb, 43, 8196 Lakeview Drive, Covington, was arrested April 4 and charged with Battery

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT



Brigitta Lashone Burrell, 30, 1 A Walnut St, Porterdale, was arrested April 3 and charged with Disorderly Conduct

Armida Lobo, 44, 1192 Garden Place, Norcross was arrested March 31 and charged with Driving without a valid license, DUI, Improper lane usage, Open Container and Vehicles to drive on right side of the roadway

Darryll Bernard Moss, Jr, 18, 75 Valley View Drive, Covington, was arrested April 4 and charged with Possession and Use of drug related object, Possession of Marijuana more than 1 ounce., Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, distribution or sale of Marijuana, Restricted Licenses and Speeding

GEORGIA STATE PATROL



Wyman Lee Buff, 40, 2670 Hestertown, Madison, was arrested April 4 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, Improper lane usage, No proof of Insurance, Possession of a schedule I controlled substance and removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal

Bobby Monroe Herron, 43, 5 Wentworth Drive, Oxford, was arrested March 31 and charged with Drugs to Be Kept in Original Container, Dui, Possession of a Schedule Ii Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain, Simple Battery, Suspended, Revoked or Canceled Registration, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer