Newton County Jail Log, April 28, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Everitt Pierce Campbell, 17, 62034 Forest Drive, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with Sexual Battery against Child under 16.

Derek Ryan Claborn, 36, 45 West Sycamore Court, Covington, was arrested April 21 and charged with Theft by Taking.

Joe Kenneth Cartledge, III, 37, 11940 Flat Shoals Road, Covington, was arrested April 21 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession Of Firearm or Knife during commission or attempt to commit certain.

Courtney Crystal Garrett, 29, 12145 Highway 36 Lot 8, Covington, was arrested April 25 and charged with Battery.

Keywond Quintrell Gilstrap, 17, 480 Fieldstone Lane, Covington, was arrested April 23 and charged with Possession Of Pistol or Revolver by Person under 18, weapons on school safety zone.

Junorris Marquez Hammonds, 23, 125 Spring Dale Court, Newborn, was arrested April 21 and charged with Probation Violation.

Shelley Renee Haywood, 40, 60 Branchwood Drive, Covington, was arrested April 24 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, no seat belt and Parole Violation.

Bernardric Davonta Jackson, 17, 1750 Highway 138 SE, Conyers, was arrested April 22 and charged with Aggravated Assault, False Statement. Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit, Possession of Pistol or Revolver by Person Under 18, Reckless Conduct and Tampering with Evidence.

Christopher Lee Kell, 21, 256 Hamby Lane, Social Circle, was arrested April 27 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, Reckless driving, speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Charles Lamont Leftwich, 46, 12130 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested April 26 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, Criminal Damage to Property, False Imprisonment, Obstructing or Hindering Person Making Emergency Telephone Call, Reckless Conduct.

Cookie Deanna Lester, 47, 748 Magnet Road, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with Probation Violation.

Michael Lee Munson, 46, 3185 McDaniel Road, Conyers, was arrested April 26 and charged with Sexual Battery.

Isaiah James Regal, 18, 100 Ashford Cove, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with Marijuana-Possession less than 1 ounce.

Tameka Bernice Robinson, 35, 90 Cedar Creek Drive, Covington, was arrested April 23 and charged with Cruelty to children.

Bryant Shenal Swift, 41, 1147 Tillman St, Conyers, was arrested April 22 and charged with Probation Violation.

Keith Lamar Smith, 50, 9327 Settlers Grove Road, Covington, was arrested April 22 and charged with Dui, Duty of Driver to Stop at Return to Scene of Accident, Open Container, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers.

Randi Leigh Smith, 41, 3064 Parkside Court, Snellville, was arrested April 23 and charged with Criminal trespass.

Robert Lyburn Stanage, 53, 7202 Woodland Ave, Covington, was arrested April 21 and charged with Failure to Stop Sign, Homicide by Vehicle in 2nd Degree, Vehicle Turning Left.

Vinscon Ulrick Suggs, 25, 90 Brown Thrasher Road, Oxford, was arrested April 22 and charged with Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers.

Katy Lorene Terrell, 37, 2 Oak St., Porterdale, was arrested April 21 and charged with Probation Violation.

Kentravis Calvin Terrell, 23, 7128 Fowler Court, Covington, was arrested April 22 and charged with Affixing Tint to Windows or Windshield, Forgery.

Kevin Gerroid Yates, 30, 100 Argyll Way, Covington, was arrested April 21 and charged with Battery, Criminal Trespass and Cruelty to Children.

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Turreze Danyell Blocker, 39, 4260 Brandy Lane, Conyers, was arrested April 22 and held for other agency.

Ethan Slade Harper, 17, 150 Duning Keep, Covington, was arrested April 25 and charged with Carrying a Weapon or Long Gun in Unauthorized Without License, Possession of Pistol or Revolver by Person Under 18.

Richard Kenneth Hosch, 59, 5537 College Road, Key West, Florida, was arrested April 25 and charged with Criminal Damage to Property.

Christopher Jones, 25, 65 Arbor Lake, Covington, was arrested April 23 and charged with Burglary.

William Trey Patrick, 463 Clearwater Way, Monroe, was arrested April 24 and charged with Aggravated Battery and Theft by Taking.

Carlos Ranger Quinones, 46, 7167 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested April 25 and charged with Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charges, Giving False Name, Address or Birthday, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers.

Joseph Anthony Taylor, 31, 1692 Spoondill Road, Jonesboro, was arrested April 22 and charged with POssession of Schedule Controlled Substance.

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Clint Eugene Edwards, 40, 7131 Old Monticello St., Covington, was arrested April 21 and charged with Certificate of Registration Replacement of Lost Registration. Certificate, DUI, Endangering a Child by Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drug.

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Mitchell Garrett Wilbanks, 32, 27 Ivy Street, Porterdale, was arrested April 26 and charged with Criminal Trespass.