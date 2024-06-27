Newton County detention officer arrested on sexual assault charges

NEWTON COUNTY — On June 21, Newton County law enforcement arrested 33-year-old Covington resident Akina Keturah Martin, a detention officer with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) who allegedly had an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate.

The NCSO’s Office of Professional Standards and Criminal Investigations Division was alerted of the relationship on April 26 when officers received a report stating that a detention officer had been involved in a relationship with an inmate.

Newton County law enforcement identified the detention officer as Martin and launched an investigation surrounding her inappropriate relationship. Officers then spoke with two witnesses to gather more information.

The incident report from the NCSO states that the relationship lasted from early February to early April. The report also identified the victim as a 31-year-old female inmate.

After their initial investigation, Newton County law enforcement arrested Martin and charged her with various crimes.

According to a press release from the NCSO, the charges included two counts of aggravated sodomy, improper sexual contact by an employee, two counts of sexual battery, providing tobacco to an inmate without authorization and violating the oath of a public officer.

On the same day as her arrest, June 21, Martin was transferred to the Rockdale County Detention Center per NCSO protocol.

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown released a statement — via NCSO’s official Facebook page — emphasizing that the action of Martin is not a reflection of the NCSO as a whole.

“I want to make it clear that actions of this nature will not be, and have never been, tolerated within our office,” Brown said. “We hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and any deviation from these standards is dealt with swiftly and decisively.

According to the NCSO, the investigation is still ongoing.

The News has filed an open records request with the NCSO but has not heard back. The News will follow up as updates are released.



