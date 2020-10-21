Newton County Jail Log, Oct. 21, 2020

Covington Police Department

Courtney Nichole Freeman, 19, 9112 Flatshoals Road, Covington, was arrested October 14 and charged with battery.

William Brad Goodwin, 39, 749 Anderson St., Belton, SC, was arrested October 14 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property (2) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Sean Miguel Watts, 49, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was arrested October 15 and charged with public drunkenness, public indecency and parole violation.

Marcus Antonious Wingfield, 47, 1000 Mote Road, Covington, was arrested October 13 and charged with pointing or aiming a gun at another.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Nikova Timese Anderson, 38, 35 Freeman Court, Covington, was arrested October 20 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Deborah Sasha Annan, 17, 280 Lassiter Drive, Covington, was arrested October 16 and charged with simple battery-family violence.

Billy Ray Barnes, Jr., 29, 949 Pine Oak Trail, Austell, was arrested October 15 and charged with probation violation.

Jhea Joan Benton, 20, 35 Trotters Walk, Covington, was arrested October 19 and charged with battery-family violence and elderly abuse.

Dexter Noburt Burtts, 30, 1746 Salem Woods Drive, Conyers, was arrested October 14 and charged with probation violation.

David Lamar Ewing, Jr., 40, 1089 McDonald Road, Covington, was court sentenced to serve 24 hours October 14.

Stewart Cody Farris, 26, 698 Rocky Plains Road, Dallas, was arrested October 15 and charged with license required; surrender or prior licenses, no seat belts, theft by receiving stolen property and probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Robert Steven Fleming, 46, 615 County Line Road, Covington, was arrested October 17 and charged with aggravated stalking, simple battery against a police officer, LE dog, corrections or detention officer (2).

Deonte Dearris Lamar Freeman, 26, 10154 Morris Drive, Covington, was arrested October 15 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Trebor Dawnan Gaither, 30, 1108 Hull St., Oxford, was arrested October 19 on a superior court incarceration order.

Michelle Leigh Hamilton, 49, 474 County Line Road, Covington, was court sentenced October 14.

Michael Jalani Harris, 20, 1829 Millstone Manor, Conyers, was court sentenced to serve 30 days October 14.

Korey Nicholas Mauldin, 27, 15174 Highway 87, Forsyth, was back for court October 19.

Donald Eugene Moss, 62, 3061 Luther Wages Road, Dacula, was arrested October 20 and charged with battery.

Denise Lynn Presley, 21, 33 Lakeshore Drive, Conyers, was arrested October 17 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

Dakota Enrique Rouse, 18, 12641 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested October 15 and charged with battery-family violence (3).

Randolf Smith, 45, 9325 Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington, was arrested October 16 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol, following too closely, leaving the scene of accident; hit and run and reckless driving.

Simon Peter Smith, III, 27, 249 Reeves Road, Jackson, was arrested October 20 and charged with probation violation.

Joshua Stepherson, 17, 10421 Dinah Pace Road, Covington, was arrested October 20 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

Gary Shawn Younger, 44, 10157 Broken Branch Court, Covington, was arrested October 17 and charged with simple battery-family violence.

Oxford Police Department

Gabriel Jean Mossman, 44, 155 Little Brook Drive, Woodstock, was arrested October 20 and charged with battery-family violence and simple battery-family violence.



