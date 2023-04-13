Newton congressman's Monroe field office burglarized

MONROE, Ga. – Police are investigating after someone broke into U.S. Rep. Mike Collins' sole congressional field office overnight and stole unspecified official equipment and personal items, his spokesperson said.

DJ Griffin, spokesman for Collins, R-Jackson, issued this statement regarding the break-in at Collins’ Monroe district office at 100 Court St. near the Walton County Historic Courthouse Wednesday night or early today.

“This morning, Rep. Collins’ district office staff noticed an unauthorized entry and burglary of the Monroe district office that occurred sometime after 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon but before 9 a.m. this morning. Official equipment and personal property are missing.

"The Monroe Police Department and United States Capitol Police were immediately notified and an investigation is underway. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576.”



Collins represents Georgia's 10th Congressional District that includes part of Newton County.