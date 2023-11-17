NCSO issues BOLO

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has allegedly been stealing items out of parked cars in citizens’ driveways in Spring Valley Crossing.
Deputies say the suspect is an unidentified black male wearing jogging pants, a hoodie sweatshirt and sporting a dreadlock style haircut.
The NCSO put out a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) on Wednesday on their Facebook page with a picture of the person of interest.
“On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, the unidentified black male along with two unidentified male accomplices made entry in a vehicle parked in the driveway art a residence off Spring Valley Xing, Covington GA., and stole several items,” the post states. “The offenders may be responsible for similar incidents committed in and around Newton County.”Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Collins at kcollins@newtonsheriffga.org or at 678-625-1428.