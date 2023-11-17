NCSO issues BOLO

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has allegedly been stealing items out of parked cars in citizens’ driveways in Spring Valley Crossing.

Deputies say the suspect is an unidentified black male wearing jogging pants, a hoodie sweatshirt and sporting a dreadlock style haircut.

The NCSO put out a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) on Wednesday on their Facebook page with a picture of the person of interest.

“On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, the unidentified black male along with two unidentified male accomplices made entry in a vehicle parked in the driveway art a residence off Spring Valley Xing, Covington GA., and stole several items,” the post states. “The offenders may be responsible for similar incidents committed in and around Newton County.”