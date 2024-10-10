NCSO announces new Crime Center; partnering with municipalities

NEWTON COUNTY — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) have announced an innovative partnership with local municipalities to strengthen crime-fighting efforts through the newly established NCSO Crime Center. This collaboration represents a united front to enhance public safety, utilize cutting-edge technology and ensure the well-being of all Newton County citizens.

The NCSO Crime Center will serve as a hub for real-time crime data collection, analysis and response, allowing for improved coordination between local law enforcement agencies. The state-of-the-art facility will enable immediate access to surveillance footage, data sharing across jurisdictions and rapid response capabilities to incidents, further enhancing the county’s overall public safety framework. This initiative marks a significant expansion of NCSO’s crime analysis capabilities, which have been honed over more than a decade. The Sheriff’s Office has had a crime analyst for more than 10 years, working on a smaller scale, but now moves forward with a full-time, real-time Crime Center to enhance these efforts.



Sheriff Brown expressed his excitement about the partnership and the Crime Center’s impact on the community.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with our municipal partners on this initiative, and I truly believe this is a huge milestone for all of Newton County," Brown said. "The Crime Center will revolutionize the way we approach law enforcement in the county by providing our agencies with the tools needed to respond swiftly and effectively to criminal activity. This partnership will foster greater communication and a shared commitment to keeping our communities safe. It is all about teamwork and building a united front.”



Covington Police Chief Philip Bradford highlighted the importance of teamwork in addressing crime across jurisdictions.

“This partnership between the Covington Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office is a significant step forward in ensuring community safety," Bradford said. "By combining resources and enhancing collaboration through the Crime Center, both the city and the county will be better equipped to respond to and prevent criminal activity. We hope that this cooperative effort will foster greater trust and provide more efficient services to residents, ultimately leading to a safer and more connected community. I would like to thank Sheriff Brown for taking the innovative lead on this and inviting the Covington Police Department to play an integral part.”



Oxford Police Chief Mark Anglin echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the power of collaboration.



“This partnership will afford the City of Oxford police officers the ability to utilize technology for more efficient and effective police services," Anglin said. "During emergencies, time is crucial, and a few minutes or even seconds can lead to a better outcome for those who call on law enforcement for help. Sheriff Brown’s invitation is a welcome offer to continue to connect all communities for a unified One Newton.”

Porterdale Police Chief Jason Cripps expressed optimism about the positive impact the Crime Center will have on Porterdale and beyond.

“We are all in," Cripps said. "What’s good for Newton County residents is good for the City of Porterdale. We are grateful to be working as a united front.”



The NCSO Crime Center represents a significant investment in the future of law enforcement in Newton County. This collaboration will not only improve the effectiveness of crime prevention and response efforts but also foster a sense of unity among the municipalities as they work together toward a common goal: protecting the citizens of Newton County.



For more information about the NCSO Crime Center or the partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and the local municipalities, please contact Caitlin Jett, NCSO Communications Officer, at 678-544-6289 or cjett@newtonsheriffga.org.

