Middle schooler charged for making threats toward another student

NEWTON COUNTY – An 11-year-old student from Indian Creek Middle School has been arrested on terroristic threats and acts charges.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), the male student allegedly threatened another student. It is not clear what the subject matter of the threats were.

The pre-teen was arrested on Oct. 2 and his case will be turned over to the juvenile court system.

In the last month, there have been several students that have been arrested and face charges related to threatening school safety. The NCSO said that they are working with Newton County Schools to ensure that these threats are being taken seriously.

“The Sheriff's Office works closely with the Newton County School System to maintain a safe learning environment,” read a statement from the NCSO. “We encourage everyone to report any suspicious behavior or concerns immediately. Remember: See something, say something.”



