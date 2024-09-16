Middle school student charged with threatening school in Florida

NEWTON COUNTY – A 12-year-old student at Indian Creek Middle School has been arrested for making threats against a school in Florida.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), the 12-year-old – who was only identified as a male student – allegedly sent threats electronically to a school in Florida. It is not clear as to which school it was.

Deputies arrested the student on Sept. 16 where he was charged with making terroristic threats and acts. He was taken to the Juvenile Court System.

This is just the latest in a disturbing pattern of student arrests that have taken place since the Apalachee High School shooting a couple of weeks ago.

So far, this is at least the fourth student on record who has been arrested on terroristic threats charges. On Sept. 13, “multiple students” were arrested on terroristic threats charges. However, a number of how many students were arrested has not been revealed.

Sheriff Ezell Brown released an updated statement within the news release.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown emphasizes that any threats or acts of violence will be taken seriously and those responsible will be held accountable,” read the NCSO news release. “He urges all students and parents to recognize that any threats directed at the Newton County School System, or any school system, will be taken seriously.”



