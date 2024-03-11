Man vandalizes Dairy Queen with spray paint

COVINGTON, Ga. – Officers with the Covington Police Department (CPD) are looking for a man who vandalized a local Dairy Queen with spray paint.

According to a BOLO from the CPD, the incident occurred on Feb. 19 when an unidentified male walked into the Dairy Queen on Hwy. 278. From there he asked for a young female by name who worked at the restaurant and then proceeded to walk behind the counter.

Afterwards, the man went into the bathroom where he spray painted the walls before leaving the store.

Anyone with information on the male’s identity is urged to contact Det. Jack Treadwell at 770-385-2196 or by email at jack.treadwell@covingtonpolice.com. Additionally, you can also contact Lt. Daniel Digby at 770-385-2126 or by email at daniel.digby@covingtonpolice.com.



