Man shot in the hand, groin at apartment complex

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Covington Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that took place at the Wellington Ridge Apartments on Thursday night.

According to a CPD news release, a preliminary investigation suggests that a 28-year-old male was engaged in a verbal altercation near his vehicle, located at Building 9 of the apartment complex.

While the altercation started as verbal, it turned violent when shots were fired. It is not yet clear if the suspects were directly involved in the argument or what could have prompted the gunfire.

The CPD says that the victim was later found inside a relative’s apartment, where he had suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and groin areas. He was airlifted to Grady Medical Center.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, according to the CPD. No identities or any possible descriptions, nor an exact number of suspects, were immediately made available.



