Man seriously injured in Newton drive-by shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Sheriff's deputies today were seeking the public's help and Crime Stoppers was offering a reward a day after a man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in a west Newton neighborhood Monday.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital after "an unknown person" discharged a firearm from the vehicle on Spring Lake Terrace., said sheriff's office spokesperson Caitlin Jett.

The sheriff's office issued a BOLO — be on the lookout — notice on its social media for the public to watch out for a light-colored 2006 or 2007 Honda Accord today after the Monday shooting in the Silos subdivision off Spring Road.

Those with information are asked to call Investigator French at 678-625-1429 or email cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org.

Information also could earn the call a $2,000 reward through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.