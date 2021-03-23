By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Man seriously injured in Newton drive-by shooting
Sheriff's Office seeking information on vehicle, Crime Stoppers offering reward
BOLO vehicle
The Newton County Sheriff's Office issued a BOLO today for this vehicle after a Monday drive-by shooting left a man seriously injured. - photo by Newton County Sheriff's Office

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Sheriff's deputies today were seeking the public's help and Crime Stoppers was offering a reward a day after a man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in a west Newton neighborhood Monday.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital after "an unknown person" discharged a firearm from the vehicle on Spring Lake Terrace., said sheriff's office spokesperson Caitlin Jett.

The sheriff's office issued a BOLO — be on the lookout — notice on its social media for the public to watch out for a light-colored 2006 or 2007 Honda Accord today after the Monday shooting in the Silos subdivision off Spring Road.

Those with information are asked to call Investigator French at 678-625-1429 or email cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org.

Information also could earn the call a $2,000 reward through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. 