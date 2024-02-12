Man sentenced to life following arrest in Newton County

WALTON COUNTY – A jury in Walton County found Gregory Deonte Norwood guilty of a number of charges including malice murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Norwood was first arrested on April 16, 2022 for killing his girlfriend Crystal Powell by stabbing her 14 times in front of the victim’s children.

After the oldest child called 911, Norwood traveled to Newton County where he was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the press release, Norwood was found with blood on his shoes, matching Powell’s DNA.

At the trial, Norwood claimed Powell stabbed herself and that he, too, was stabbed by her.

According to a press release, the evidence shown at the trial told a different story.

“At trial, the State presented evidence of prior domestic violence by the defendant against the victim,” a press release stated. “The medical examiner who performed the autopsy testified that the death was caused by the stab wounds and that the injuries were not consistent with being self-inflicted.”

The press release also stated that the five children testified in the trial.

Less than an hour of deliberation the jury found Norwood guilty of all charges, which include malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, family violence battery and five counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

He was officially sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 100 years.

Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley shared his thoughts on the case via the press release.

“While this verdict cannot bring Crystal back, I hope it brings some level of closure and a sense of justice to her family and friends. I want to thank all those that came to court in support of Crystal and her family, as well as all those supporting them that couldn’t come,” McGinley said. “This verdict, after such a heart wrenching trial, is a result of so much hard work by so many. I want to commend the Monroe Police Department for their excellent work as well as all the assisting agencies.”



