Man pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in Morgan Bauer case

NEWTON COUNTY – A man in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jonathan Alexander Warren pled guilty to malice murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of another and necrophilia.

According to a press release from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, Warren entered a “non-negotiable plea” and asked the court to be sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors with the state argued that life without parole was the appropriate sentence for Warren “based on the facts of the case,” per the press release.

After hearing from both sides, the court opted to side with the state’s recommendation and sentenced Warren to life without parole.

Bauer initially went missing in February 2016 at 19 years old. She was last seen at the Citgo gas station on Hwy. 278 in Covington on Feb. 25, but shared an Instagram post on Feb. 26 from the Yellow River Park in Porterdale.

After seven years of searching for details, deputies with the Porterdale Police Department (PPD) arrested Warren and an additional suspect, Katelyn Grace Goble, after the PPD confirmed finding “items of evidentiary interest.”

According to the press release, both Warren and Goble were indicted in November 2023. Goble’s case is still pending and the state “will not go into any further detail.”



