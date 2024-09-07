Armed man killed by off-duty cop following apartment complex shooting

NEWTON COUNTY – A shooting involving an off-duty officer has left one man dead.

According to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at the apartment complexes on Salem Glen Way at around 2:14 p.m. on Saturday.

The news release stated that the male suspect fired shots in the area when an off-duty officer from Rockdale County returned fire, striking and killing the man. Neither the suspect or the off-duty officer have been identified.

Details are still unclear as far as what led up to the shooting.

The NCSO has notified the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation will be handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.