Man in head-on collision after fleeing deputies, shuts I-20 in Newton for hours

A man fleeing sheriff’s deputies crashed three counties away, resulting in several injuries and shutting down a highway for hours Tuesday.

State troopers said a 28-year-old South Carolina man ran from Greene County sheriff’s deputies. The chase went through Morgan and Walton counties into Newton County, where the pursued vehicle hit another car head-on Tuesday afternoon.

Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said 28-year-old Dontrail McDaniel was driving west on Interstate 20 and took the Stanton Springs Parkway exit near Social Circle.

McDaniel then allegedly reentered I-20 the wrong way in his 2020 Chevrolet Impala, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

About a mile to the west, McDaniel’s car struck an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Cruze. The impact forced the Cruze into the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

Barton said McDaniel faced a warrant from his arrest from the Board of Pardon and Paroles for an alleged parole violation. He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs and “will face numerous charges” from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Barton said.

Georgia Department of Corrections records show McDaniel was convicted in Newton County for a November 2019 incident. He got a two-year sentence for fleeing and one-year concurrent sentences for obstruction and traffic charges.

He was released from state custody on Dec. 17, 2020.

Barton said a 23-year-old Augusta woman was driving the Chevrolet Cruze. She was taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington with moderate injuries.

Also sustaining moderate injuries and transported to Piedmont Newton were the 50-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Equinox and his 44-year-old passenger. Both were from White Plains, Georgia.

Barton said GSP is investigating the crash with assistance from the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

The crash shut down eastbound travel for quite some time in Newton County. The collision was reported just before 1:40 p.m. and didn’t clear until 4:05 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Walton EMS assisted in the emergency response, Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.