Man gives car to armed robbers at west Newton shopping center

COVINGTON, Ga. — Sheriff's detectives today were investigating separate reports of an armed robbery and attempted robbery in front of high-profile locations in west Newton County Saturday night.

Two suspects used a handgun to rob a Conyers man of his car and make an attempt to rob a McDonough teen in the parking lots of shopping centers on Salem Road, according to reports

A 17-year-old told deputies two men tried to rob her Saturday, Oct. 9, at about 8:30 p.m. outside the Walmart store at 4200 Salem Road.

The victim told the deputy that two men used a handgun to try to rob her in the store's parking lot but they fled when they saw two witnesses watching the incident.

Witnesses and victim were able to give the deputy descriptions of the suspects, a report stated.

A 20-year-old Conyers man them told deputies two men robbed him of his vehicle Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9:50 p.m. in front of the Smoke and Vape Shop at 3806 Salem Road, which is in the Covington Marketplace shopping center.

"Upon arrival I was advised that two males used a gun to demand the victim's property," the deputy stated in the report.

Another deputy located the vehicle, a Nissan 370Z, traveling on Salem Road and attempted to stop it.

However, the vehicle was found abandoned in Oxford Apartments about a mile north of where the incident occurred and was returned to its owners the report stated.

Little information was given in either report about the suspects, other than they were Black males and the victims did not know them before the incidents occurred.

Check covnews.com for more information in this developing story.