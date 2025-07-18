Man charged for shooting Salem Road Walmart employee in December 2023

NEWTON COUNTY – A Newton County jury has deemed David Ruffin, Jr. guilty of several charges associated with shooting a local Walmart employee on Dec. 30, 2023.

Ruffin was found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence and criminal trespass, according to a press release from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the release, after being found guilty of those four charges, Ruffin chose to submit a guilty plea for two more charges that were still under jury deliberation: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime.

Ruffin was already a convicted felon at the time of the incident. It is not immediately clear what crimes Ruffin had committed in the past.

According to the release, Ruffin’s mother had been engaged in an “altercation” with an employee of the Walmart on Salem Road in Newton County.

The employee was not identified in the press release, but previous reports by The Covington News name the employee as Christopher Scott.

The News reported in December 2023 that Scott and Ruffin’s mother’s “altercation” was inside the store. Then, when Scott exited the building, he was “accosted” by Ruffin in the parking lot.

Ruffin and Scott reportedly had a physical altercation before gunfire broke out. Ruffin shot Scott “in each leg,” The News previously reported.

Scott was hospitalized and later released. Warrants were issued for Scott’s involvement under simple battery charges.

At the time of the incident, Ruffin and his mother were reportedly taken into police custody. Ruffin was initially charged with aggravated assault, and his mother did not receive any charges.

“At trial, the Defendant claimed that he was acting in defense of his mother,” the release stated. “However, the evidence presented led to the jury clearly rejecting this claim.”

Ruffin remains in custody as he awaits sentencing. A date for the sentencing hearing is not readily available.

"The District Attorney's Office is committed to prosecuting violent offenses that put our communities at risk,” said District Attorney Randy McGinley. “I am proud of the prosecution team, my entire office, local law enforcement, and the members of the public who called 911 and cooperated with law enforcement."