UPDATE: Man arrested following involvement in Womack Rd shooting

UPDATE: Thomas Crowe, also known as "TR", has officially been taken into custody, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office (NCSO).

Crowe was initially the subject of a wanted BOLO released around 1 p.m. on Jan. 10. where he was wanted for charges on aggravated assault. It is currently not clear what charges he was officially arrested on.

This is an ongoing story and The News will update this story as more information is made available.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) issued a wanted BOLO on a man involved in a shooting in Covington.

Deputies say that Thomas Crowe, also known as “TR”, is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Jan. 9 on Womack Rd. He is currently wanted on the charges of aggravated assault.

Crowe is described as a White male with blue eyes and blonde hair. He stands at approximately 6-feet-tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds.

According to the BOLO, Crowe should not be approached as he is considered to be “armed and dangerous.” Anyone who may come in contact with Crowe is urged to call 911.