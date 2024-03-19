Local convenience store burglarized; police search for suspect

NEWTON COUNTY – A local convenience store was burglarized in the early hours of Monday morning, with police left searching for the suspect.

According to a BOLO from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), an unidentified male entered the Rocky Plains Convenience store on Highway 212 between 12:58 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. on March 18. Deputies say the suspect then burglarized the store and then committed additional thefts in the immediate area.

The suspect is described as a male with a “light complexion” wearing a light gray or tan colored hoodie with an emblem on the back with the words “GRAND CANYON” under it. It was also said that the suspect wore a mask and gloves.