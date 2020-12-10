Judge denies bond for Newton woman accused in mother’s 2019 murder

COVINGTON, Ga. — A judge has denied bond for a 36-year-old woman accused of murder in the April 2019 shooting death of her mother in Covington.

Superior Court Judge Cheveda McCamy denied setting a bond for Carly Suzanne Walden today, Dec. 10.

Assistant District Attorney Jillian Hall asked McCamy not to set a bond that would allow her to be released from jail while she awaited trial.

“We felt that she was a danger to the community if she was let out on bond,” Hall said.

Walden was charged after her mother, Andrea Walker, 57, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the home they shared on Alcovy Way in Covington on April 28, 2019.

According to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a penetrating trauma at 355 Alcovy Way and found a deceased female, identified as Walker, in a bedroom. They then took Walden into custody at the scene without incident.

Walden was arraigned on the charges in August 2019 in Newton County Superior Court and has been held without bond in the Newton County jail since the incident

She faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.