Jail Log: July 27, 2025

ANDERSON, MICHAEL SCOTT, 28, 2113 LOCH HAVEN DR SE CONYERS, GA 30012 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/27/2025 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BROUGHTON, ROBERT QUANTRELL, 38, 180 PLUM ORCHARD RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/22/2025 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: FALSE STATEMEN

BROWN, FRANKIE LYNN, 43, 1070 MICHA WAY MADISON, GA 30650 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/22/2025 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE

CARR, APRIL SHANTIL, 45, 10544 HWY 36 COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP 07/25/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - ALCOHOL/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PRESENT IN BLOOD/URINE SUBJ TO O.G.C.A. 40-6- NO SEAT BELTS

CODY, TRISTAN QUANTAVIOUS, 22, 7161 HARMONY PLACE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/23/2025 AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY WALTON CO

COSBY, CANDACE ELAINE, 38, 3430 CAMEO COURT SNELLVILLE, GA 30039 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/25/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL LOITERING OR PROWLING. WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS BY USE OF THREATS OR VIOLENCE –

CRAWFORD, TAVARES RAYSHARD, 23, 4678 SALEM ROAD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/27/2025 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR

DAVENPORT, RENALDO GARCIA, 30, 320 SOMERSET LANE ATLANTA, GA 30328 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/25/2025 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE

CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR

DUKES, MARQUIS JELAR, 34, 5117 AVERY STREET COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/23/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DUTY UPON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER - FELONY IMPROPER LANE USAGE POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DIS TRIBUTE POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTR IBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA WEAVING OVER ROADWAY DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER - MISDEMEANOR DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER - MISDEMEANOR RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST

DUNBAR, CHASITY SARIAH, 27, 121 BARGERON DR AUGUSTA, GA 30909 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/26/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER STOPPING ON HIGHWAY

DYER, SHANQUISHA BRESHAUN-TEWON, 25, 265 OVERLOOK DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/22/2025 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION(ORIG OFF THEFT X SHO FALSE INFO & THEFT X TAKING)

EISNER, TIFFANY LYNN, 30, 10136 CHEROKEE DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/23/2025 AND CHARGED WITH GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: FORG 1ST DEGREE)

FELTS, CHAVEZ D'MARCUS, 33, 305 SUNSET DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/21/2025 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISD (ORIG: CRIM TRESPASS)

GILLIAM, KIARA NICOLE, 20, 3043 POINTE COURT SNELLVILLE, GA 30039 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/22/2025 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ. SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE

GOMEZ, MIGUEL, 34, 3367 CUMBERLAND DR CHAMBLEE, GA 30341 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/25/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR)

GONZALEZ MOYA, BETANIA DEL VALLE, 24, 57 EDGEFIELD LN NW COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/27/2025 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – FELONY

GONZALEZ ROJAS, YORLEXIS NATALIA, 19, 57 EDGEFIELD LN NW COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/27/2025 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – FELONY

GRAHAM, PAUL LATIMER, 44, 1657 KENMORE ST SW ATLANTA, GA 30311 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP 07/25/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - CONCENTRATION IS 0.08G OR MORE WI

GUZMAN NIZ, KEVIN OMAR, 21, 6077 S NORCROSS TUCKER RD NORCROSS, GA 30093 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/24/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR)

HAWKINS, BRANDON KWAN, 36, 150 MEADOWBROOK CT COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/24/2025 AND CHARGED WITH POSS. OF MARIJUANA FELONY POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE WHILE TRYING TO COMMIT CRIMES

HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO JAVIER, 20, 57 ELCAR WAY CONYERS, GA 30012 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/26/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DIOBEYING A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR) REMOVING OR AFFIXING LICENSE PLATE W/ INTENT TO CONCEAL

HINDS, TRISTON LEE-BASIL, 20, 185 CAPETON COURT COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/25/2025 AND CHARGED WITH NO PROOF OF INSURANCE PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTR IBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA SUSPENDED, REVOKED OR CANCELED REGISTRATION WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISDEMEANOR

HOWSON, SAEED JUMA, 39, 160 RIVERCREST LN COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP 07/23/2025 AND CHARGED WITH KNOWINGLY DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED

SUBSTANCE POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER - MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HYMAN, STANLEY BERNARD, 48, 250 COURTLAND WAY MCDONOUGH, GA 30253 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/23/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) NO TAIL LIGHTS

KIRK, GERALD WESLEY, 36, 242 PICKETT BRIDGE RD COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/22/2025 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: DUI, TRAFFIC DEVICE,FTML)

LONG, II, MITCHELL KENT, 26, 1006 KINNETT RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/22/2025 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ORG LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT, IMPROPER PAS

LUPOE, BRIONNA MKYAH, 24, 2411 SANDFALL CT SW ATLANTA, GA 30331 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/21/2025 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR

MCCLENDON, NATALIE KAY, 48, 4678 SALEM ROAD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/27/2025 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE)

MISDEMEANOR

MEEKINS, CHRISTINE ROBIN, 62, 2311 N IFLE CT DECATUR, GA 30032 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/24/2025 AND CHARGED WITH WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISDEMEANOR

MENDOZA, SELVIN DONALDO, 25, 2742 MOSIC TRAIL COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/25/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR)

MEEKINS, SAQUAN C, 38, 2311 EIFFEF COURT DEACUTER, GA 30032 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/24/2025 AND CHARGED WITH WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISDEMEANOR

MOORE, KAREN ANN, 54, 3034 DORA ST FORT MYERS, FL 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/27/2025 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR

MUNGO, KIMANI AKEEM, 24, 3099 NW 48TH AVENUE LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL 33313 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/27/2025 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY DECEPTION - FELONY THEFT BY DECEPTION – FELONY

OWENBY, LISA ELAINE, 58, 4501 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY HOLLY SPRINGS, GA 30015 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/23/2025 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: POSS OF METH, POSS/USE DRUG REL OBJS, VIOL MOTOR VEH L

PEARSON, JERARD KAREEM, 42, 2552 BROOKGATE CROSSING ELLENWOOD, GA 30294 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/27/2025 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR

POTTS, AMANDA LYNN, 42, 220 APT A JAMES ST RUTLEDGE, GA 30663 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/23/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS ENDANGERING A CHILD BY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS ENDANGERING A CHILD BY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJEC TS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

PUTHENPURACKEL, ANIL JOSEPH, 42, 7550 WATERS EDGE DR STONE MOUNTAIN, GA 30087 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/25/2025 AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED ORG DUI

ROBINSON, SHANE EMMANUEL, 21, 245 PRINCESTON WAY COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/24/2025 AND CHARGED WITH RECKLESS DRIVING SPEEDING - 35 TO 44 OVER GOING 105 IN 70

ROGERS, JAMES ., 57, 3215 CUSHMAN CIR ATLANTA, GA 30311 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/23/2025 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: FINANCIAL IDENT/FRAUD)

SANDERS, DONALD DWAYNE, 34, 220 HALIBUT CIRLE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/25/2025 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORIG CHG NO INSURANCE

SCHROEDER, JOHN ARTHUR, 61, 6165 S SHARON CHURCH RD LOGANVILLE, GA 30052 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/23/2025 AND CHARGED WITH RECKLESS CONDUCT SIMPLE ASSAULT - FAMILY VIOLENCE

SMART, ANGELA LAVITESHA, 35, 7106 GEIGER STREET COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/24/2025 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISD (ORIG: TRAFFIC DEV. OPEN CNT)

SMITH, DEMETRIUS JEROME, 37, 6133 MCCLINE DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/26/2025 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SPEAKS, TIJUAN JAMES, 19, 35 BENJAMIN POINT OXFORD, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/23/2025 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER - FELONY IMPROPER LANE USAGE IMPROPER PASSING

STEPHENS, DANIEL ROSS, 31, 1808 HIGH RIDGE DR CONYERS, GA 30094 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/22/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE

SUDDUTH, ALYSSA K, 29, 2919 GUM CREEK ROAD OXFORD, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/21/2025 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR

TAYLOR, ALEORIA MYYUNA, 21, 6126 RUTH STREET COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD 07/21/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR (ORIG: SUSP. TAG

TAYLOR, CARRIE DANYELLE, 49, 16 NORTH BROAD STREET PORTERDALE, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/22/2025 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: SIMPLE ASSAULT, VIOL FML ORDER).

THOMPSON, THERESA GAYLE, 51, 30 SALEM BRANCH RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/22/2025 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT-FVA

WARREN, CHANCE ONEIL, 27, 70 POLAR STREET PORTERDALE, GA 30070 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP 07/25/2025 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

WATTS, BAXTER BERNARD, 34, 1062 PLANTATION BLVD CONYERS, GA 30094 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/22/2025 AND CHARGED WITH FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD

WHITE, MARQUAVIOUS LAMARUS, 24, 6128 GREEN ACRE DR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/25/2025 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 1ST DEGREE RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST RECKLESS CONDUCT RECKLESS CONDUCT

WILLIAMS, FITZ KENNY, 34, 3211 WRIGHTSBORO RD AUGUSTA, GA 30909 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/22/2025 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG

WILLIAMS, JESSICA RUTH, 34, 76 SIMS RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO 07/24/2025 AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED - 6 DAYS