Gwinnett woman pleads guilty to prostitution in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman pleaded guilty recently to a 2018 charge of prostitution after she reported an assault and sheriff’s deputies found a customer took money he already had paid her for the crime.

Amirah Liyyah Witten, 23, of Lilburn, entered a plea of guilty to the charge — which is a misdemeanor — before Judge Ken Wynne in Newton County Superior Court Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Information given during the hearing showed she met a man through an online dating platform in April 2018 and went to a residence on Railside Drive in Covington to meet him.

After they agreed on a price, the man paid her and they had sex. She then went to the bathroom and emerged to find the man had departed with the money, according to testimony.

She then called 911 and reported a sexual assault had taken place. However, sheriff’s deputies learned through an investigation that she had asked the man to pay for sex and charged her with prostitution, according to information from the hearing.

Wynne sentenced her to 12 months on probation on a recommendation from the Newton County District Attorney’s office because she did not have a criminal history before her arrest.