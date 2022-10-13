Fundraising site set up for victims of fatal wreck in Covington

A GoFundMe page has been set up for three victims of a fatal dump truck wreck in Covington Oct. 5.

"This fundraiser is for (three) wonderful souls lost in a unexpected tragedy on Oct. 5th 2022. Jesus Ayala, Jesus Moreno A.K.A Feler, Santos Marquez. No words can express the amount of pain it brings of losing a family member, a friend, a guardian or simply someone who you had a lot of respect for and loved dearly. This fundraiser is a helping hand that the loved ones are in need of due to this unexpected tragedy. Please and thank you for your support!"

Georgia State Patrol was investigating the incident in which Jesus Salvador Ayala-Serrano, 25, Jesus Felipe-Moreno, 20, and Marquez Borjas Santos, 60, all of Covington, were killed Oct. 5 when the box truck they were traveling in was struck head-on by a dump truck on Access Road at Dinah Pace Road, just outside the Covington city limits.

A Georgia State Patrol preliminary summary stated the dump truck driven by Tavoris J. Berry, 33, of Locust Grove, crossed the center yellow line and struck head-on the box truck the three victims were in.

The GoFundMe page was organized by Angel Ayala, whose relation to the victims was not explained. A request for more information about the site had not been returned Thursday afternoon.

It can be accessed at https://gf.me/v/c/py/bnhygj-funeral-expenses. Its organizers reported more than $19,000 raised out of a $30,000 goal to cover funeral expenses for the three.

