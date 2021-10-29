Fulton County sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in domestic incident in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Fulton County sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed Wednesday night in an alleged domestic incident at the deputy's Covington home, authorities said.

Shakeema Brown Jackson, who became a Fulton sheriff’s deputy just more than a month ago, died in the incident, said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat.

Her brother, Levoy Brown, also died in the incident after investigators said he and Jackson were shot “multiple times,” Fox5 News reported.

Jackson was off-duty in the Covington home she shared with a man and her 17-month-old child. The child was not harmed, two Atlanta news outlets reported.

Investigators said the pair was killed Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. A K9 unit searched the home’s backyard but it was unclear what they were searching for, WSB-TV reported.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating and asked that if anyone had information on the incident to contact Investigator Joshua Hicks at 678-625-1455 or jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org, according to a posting on the agency’s Facebook page.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff's Office send their condolences to the victims’ families and to Sheriff Pat Labat and his staff members,” the posting stated.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and have not yet named a suspect, a spokesperson said.

Her mother, Zona Inman, told Fox5 News her children were both very religious and she wanted their killer brought to justice.

Labat said Jackson had been a “treasured member of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office” and joined the agency in 2018 as a detention officer.

Jackson is remembered as “eager to learn, and always having a positive disposition.”

“Coworkers say she was bubbly and, no matter how disrespectful inmates may have been, always greeted them with, ‘Good morning,’ earning their respect,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media.

Labat said Jackson’s death was “a heartbreaking loss for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.”

“This is a hard time for the Sheriff’s Office, and we ask for your continued prayers,” Labat said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was providing peer support and chaplain services to agency members. Funeral services and arrangements for Jackson will be announced when confirmed, it stated.