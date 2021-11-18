Fighting leads to charges against four students in two Newton schools

COVINGTON, Ga. — Fights reportedly kept Newton County school resource officers busy recently as they made four arrests of students following alleged assaults on other students at two different high schools.

Newton County sheriff's deputies charged two 18-year-olds and two juveniles with crimes related to fighting, and one of the 18-year-olds for a weapons violation, in separate incidents in the past week at Newton and Eastside high schools.

All students charged will also be disciplined according to the Newton County School System Student Code of Conduct, said spokesperson Sherri Partee.

Two incidents at Newton High — one involving a body slam to the floor and the other in which the offender was charged with having brass knuckles — were reported a little more than an hour and a half apart inside the school building, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 11, School Resource Officer Andre Lawrence responded to a request for assistance in Newton High's J-Hall at about 10:40 a.m. and found "a very irate male student who was involved in a fight" being held by an assistant principal.

"The male student was so uncontrollable (the assistant principal) put him on the floor as I was holding him, " the officer reported.

Partee said two male students had engaged in an altercation and one "was in possession of brass knuckles."

Andre Wilburn, 18, of Oxford and an unidentified juvenile were later arrested in the incident.

Wilburn was charged with Carrying a Weapon in a School Safety Zone or School Functions as a Non-Licensed Holder and Disorderly Conduct. He was booked at the Newton County Detention Center.

The juvenile was charged with Disorderly Conduct and referred to another agency, the report stated.

No injury was reported for the victim, who also was a juvenile.

About 95 minutes later, Partee said a verbal altercation led to an incident in which "one student picked up and dropped another student."

School Resource Officer Shelton Herbert reported being called to a "disturbance" in Newton High's F-Hall at about 12:15 p.m. and found two teachers restraining a juvenile female student on the ground.

"The female student was agitated and was being combative. At that time, I placed the female student in handcuffs for her, teachers, and other students' protection," the officer reported.

"Once the female was in handcuffs, I walked the female inside an empty classroom with the help of the assistant principal at the school.

"She stated a male student picked her up and slammed her to the ground, causing her head to strike the floor. I immediately called for the school nurse to be en route to my location," the officer reported.

The victim was transported to Atlanta Medical Center by ambulance following the alleged assault, a report stated.

Isaac Thettle Monet, 18, of Oxford was later arrested and charged with Battery in the incident. He was transported to the Newton County Detention Center by another officer.

The two Newton High School incidents were not related, Partee said.

At Eastside High School on Tuesday, Nov. 16, School Resource Officer Earl Nesbitt reported he stopped an assault at about 10:45 a.m.

A 14-year-old student was charged with Battery after the incident, which occurred between classes, Partee said.

The school resource officer reported the unidentified juvenile was listed as the offender in the assault on two other students, which left both with apparent minor injuries.

The student was arrested and referred to another agency, the officer reported.

Tuesday's incident followed the Nov. 8 arrest of two female Eastside students on weapons and assault charges following a fight in a school parking lot.