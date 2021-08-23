Deputy's stop of vehicle for speeding in Covington leads to arrest on gun, drugs charges

COVINGTON, Ga. — What started as a sheriff's deputy's "routine traffic stop" for speeding turned into an arrest on drug and firearms charges recently.

Deputies arrested Trayvon Eric Hollinger, 20, of Decatur, on firearms and drug charges, including possession of a firearm during commission of certain crimes, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of Schedule I drugs, and other violations, a report stated.

The incident reportedly began Aug. 13 at about 8:18 p.m. at a gas station at 2083 Crowell Road.

Deputy Brandon Farmer of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office H.E.A.T. Unit had been patrolling the area when he saw a 2008 BMW 328-I speeding, a report stated.

He conducted a traffic stop and found the driver had no license with him, no proof of insurance and dark tinted windows, the report stated.

"The odor of raw marijuana was coming from the inside of the vehicle and upon a search, a large bag containing marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance and a digital weight scale was found in the floorboard behind the front passenger seat. Under the front passenger seat was (a) handgun," the report stated.

Farmer and Deputy Patrick Gilbert confiscated the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from a Loganville resident.

They also confiscated a firearm, 7.23 ounces of marijuana, marijuana packaged for sale, an undisclosed amount of money, and a measuring scale, the sheriff's office reported.

"Sheriff Ezell Brown and the H.E.A.T. Unit are committed to enforcing the law and preserving the safety of the citizens of Newton County," said a posting on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

H.E.A.T., an acronym for Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic, was created by the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety "to combat impaired and aggressive drivers," its website states.

Newton County Sheriff's Office is among 17 agencies statewide that participate in the program.