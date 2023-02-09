Deputies: Woman gained access to Newton High School by impersonating student, threatened teen

COVINGTON, Ga. — A 19-year-old Conyers woman allegedly impersonated a student and gained access to Newton High School before she threatened a male student Friday, Feb. 3.

The action led to a "brief lockdown" of the school and multiple charges against a female student and the woman identified as the female student's girlfriend.

Gabrielle Randolph, 19, of Conyers, was arrested on charges of Carrying Weapons in a School Safety Zone, Criminal Trespass and Disorderly Conduct; and a 17-year-old student, Arianna King of Covington, was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Terroristic Threats and Acts, both in relation to the 8;40 a.m. incident.

Sherri Partee, spokesperson for the Newton County School System, confirmed "an unauthorized individual was reported on campus at Newton High School" Friday, Feb. 3.

"In response, the school was immediately placed on a brief lockdown," she said. "The individual was quickly located by school administrators and school resource officers."

Partee said "a search of the individual was conducted." Officers found what was identified as a pink Vipertek two-pronged taser, according to an incident report.

"Newton High School resumed normal operations within minutes and notified parents of the situation via School Messenger call," Partee said.

She said the "safety of our students and staff will always be our No. 1 priority."

"As such, we appreciate the immediate support of local law enforcement, who together with school administrators, quickly located the unauthorized individual," Partee said.

Randolph allegedly gained access to the Newton High School building without checking into the office, according to information on warrants and an incident report.

"She was carrying a book bag pretending she was a student at the school," a warrant stated.

A school resource officer wrote in an incident report that Principal Shannon Buff called all administrators and SROs to her office at 8:40 a.m. and "advised us that a male student told her that a female approached him to fight in the hallway that's not a student here at the school."

He reported Buff later "pulled up the school's security camera" with the male student present and discovered the location of the suspect in a bathroom on B hall.

After the suspect was taken into custody, she attempted to damage a cabinet in the SRO's office, a warrant stated.

"The offender was yelling and screaming very loud and using profanity against me and other deputies. She also was refusing to be escorted from my office to the patrol unit ..." the SRO wrote in a warrant.

King was charged after threatening "to use an act of violence against another by stating multiple times that she knew who told on her girlfriend about being on campus at Newton High School and she was going to 'take care of him,'" a warrant stated.

"Ms. King said she knew where he lived and she would go take care of him," the SRO stated in a warrant, in reference to the male student who was allegedly threatened.

"Ms. King made multiple statements in different ways that she knew who the student was that alerted school staff to an unauthorized person being on campus, causing the school to go on a preventative lockdown. The unauthorized person was Ms. King's girlfriend, Gabrielle Randolph, who was also arrested.

"Ms. King stated multiple times in front of myself, Deputy Herbert and school staff that she would take care of him and she knew where he lived. Ms. King said she knows where he lives and she will find him and kill him."

King also was charged with Disorderly Conduct when she "pushed against Deputy Simmons multiple times after being asked to sit down multiple times."

"Ms. King had already been placed in handcuffs and was being told to stay in the principal's office while it was determined if she had brought any illegal items on school campus or had any in her belongings. Ms. King yelled and began screaming to let her go so she can calm down her girlfriend. Ms. King also kicked the principal's door."

Randolph and King were each released from the Newton County Detention Center on bond Sunday, Feb. 5.