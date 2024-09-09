Deputies arrest second student for making terroristic threats

NEWTON COUNTY – Police have arrested a second student suspected of making terroristic threats.

On Sept. 6, a 12-year-old male student at Clements Middle School was arrested for making in-person threats toward students and staff at the school. He was formerly charged with making terroristic threats and acts and was taken to the Juvenile Court System, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the second time within the last week that a student in the Newton County School System has been arrested on these charges. Last week a 13-year-old student was arrested on similar charges for in-person threats at Eastside High School.

It is not clear what the nature of the threats made were for either case, or if the cases are connected.

Police have been vigilant within the last week across the state in cracking down on potential threats after the mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, just 40 miles away from Newton County. The shooting killed four people – two students and two teachers – and injured nine others.

In a statement from Newton County sheriff Ezell Brown, a warning was issued to students and parents who may engage in any type of threats or violence.

"Let us take time and encourage our youth not to make threats and not to get themselves entangled with the law,” Brown said via an NCSO news release. “Entanglement with the law can and will follow you throughout your adult life. I urge you please refrain from Facebook and focus on your textbook."

The Covington News has reached out to the school system on both cases but have yet to hear back.