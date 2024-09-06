Deputies arrest 13-year-old student for making terroristic threats

NEWTON COUNTY – Deputies have arrested a 13-year-old student in the Newton County School System for making threats towards students and staff at Eastside High School.

The teen, who was not identified outside of that he is a male, was arrested on Sept. 5 by deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

NCSO spokesperson Caitlin Jett told The Covington News that the threats the teenager made were in-person, but that the nature of the threats are currently unclear.

The teen is being formally charged with terroristic threats and acts is currently being held by the Juvenile Court System.

The agency provided a brief comment on the matter in their news release.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown urges all students and their parents to understand that any threats or acts of violence will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” per the news release. “All threats made towards NCSS students, staff, or anyone will be taken seriously. Ensuring the safety and security of our schools and community remains a top priority.

“The Sheriff's Office works closely with the Newton County School System to maintain a safe learning environment. We encourage everyone to report any suspicious behavior or concerns immediately.”

The News has reached out to Newton County Schools for comment and are waiting to hear back.

This is an ongoing story. Check back at covnews.com for all updates.



