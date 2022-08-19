Covington woman shoots self outside South Carolina McDonald's

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Covington resident had been identified as the woman who fatally shot herself in the parking lot of a Greenville, South Carolina, McDonald's Thursday, Aug. 18.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 24-year-old Taylor Marie Brown of Covington, according to a report by radio station WYRD-FM.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office stopped her vehicle Thursday afternoon in a McDonald's parking lot on White Horse Road. A deputy reported hearing what he believed to be a gunshot coming from her vehicle. Brown was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was found dead in the passenger seat, the station reported.



An autopsy performed Friday revealed her cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and ruled her death a suicide. The incident is still under investigation, there's been no background info released by the Sheriff's Office as of the time of this report, WYRD reported.

