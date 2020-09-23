Covington woman charged in death of baby daughter

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington woman has been charged in the death of her 4-month-old daughter.

According to a spokesperson from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Sunday, Sept. 13, about an infant that went into cardiac arrest at a home on Edgefield Lane. The child was later pronounced dead at the scene.

After the Georgia Bureau of Investigation performed an autopsy, the infant’s mother, Lakristy Jdeon White, 22, of Covington, was charged with murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

White was arrested and booked into the Newton County Jail on Monday, Sept. 21, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. She was being held without bond.