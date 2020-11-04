Covington teen charged in Oct. 19 murder

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Covington teen in connection with an Oct. 19 murder near Spring Street.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Amorieyan Weaver, 17, of Covington, on charges of aggravated assault, murder, malice murder and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, a news release stated.

He is a suspect in the murder of Quindadarius Russell, 19, of Covington, on Oct. 19 at a residence off Spring Road in Covington.

Weaver was arrested, without incident, during the execution of a search warrant.

He was booked into the Newton County Jail and is being held without bond.