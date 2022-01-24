Covington teen among GBI arrests on exploitation of children charges

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington teen and a Newborn resident are facing a series of child pornography charges after their arrests as part of an ongoing Georgia Bureau of Investigation effort into fighting internet crimes against children.

Taylor Boyd, 17, of Covington, and Rondriko Mohone, 39, of Newborn, were arrested Thursday, Jan. 20, on charges related to possession or distribution of child pornography and transported to the Newton County Detention Center, the GBI announced Friday.

Mohone was being held without bond at the detention center in Covington, while information about Boyd was not immediately available.

The investigations began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent "numerous independent and unrelated cybertips" to the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

The cybertips were linked to Newton County and concerned the possession or distribution of explicit child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography, according to the GBI.

On Thursday, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI's Atlanta Regional and West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement offices assisted the agency's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit in executing search warrants at two residences related to separate investigations pertaining to the crime of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

The warrants led to the arrests of Boyd and Mohone.

Boyd was charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) and three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography).

Mohone was charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography) and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

"This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade," stated a GBI news release.

"The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims."

Those with information about were asked to contact the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or by calling 800-597-8477,visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.