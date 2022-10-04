Covington Police still investigating assault on Cricket Frog Trail

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Police continued to investigate Monday one week after two men reportedly left a woman bloodied and beaten as she walked her dog on the Cricket Frog Trail Sept. 26.



The victim was transported to an area hospital after officers found her bleeding from the mouth with scratch marks on her arms and upper body and clothing ripped following the Sept. 26 incident at about 8:26 p.m., said Officer Aaron Malcolm, spokesman for the Covington Police Department.

The victim told Covington Police officers the attack took place on the trail south of Conyers Street, a report stated.

She said she was walking south on the trail with her dog and turned north when two males came out of the woods behind her.

"The suspects hit her in the head as she tried to run. One of the suspects grabbed her flashlight and and hit her in the the head with it," the report stated.

The men reportedly attempted to sexually assault her and snatched a gold necklace from her neck when she fought back. The necklace was found about 200 yards south of Conyers Street, the report stated.

"Two witnesses ... were nearby during the incident and heard the victim screaming. They found the victim but the suspects were already gone. A third witness ... saw two people on bikes leaving south on Cricket Frog Trail at a high rate of speed after the incident occurred," the report stated

Malcolm said the victim "was able to yell loudly enough to gain attention from people nearby, which deterred her attackers, and allowed public safety to be called to the scene."

An officer tried to use a K9 and the necklace to track the suspects but was unsuccessful, the report stated. They were only described in the report as two black males.

After the victim's husband arrived, she was transported to an area hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released, Malcolm said.

"At this time, we would like to remind you to exercise caution when walking the trail," stated a press release about the incident.

Police noted the trail is only open from dawn to dusk.

The dog was present during the incident and was still present when officers arrived, Malcolm said.



