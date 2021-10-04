Covington police seeking public's help to find shooting suspect

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect in a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man wounded.

Officers responded to a person shot and slumped over in a vehicle stopped in the roadway of Puckett Street Sunday, Oct. 3, at approximately 3:25 p.m., said CPD spokesman Capt. Ken Malcom.

"Officers arrived and found a 2006 Ford Explorer with several bullet holes and shattered driver and rear passenger windows," he said.

The victim had a bullet wound to his neck but was alert and able to speak with officers, Malcom said.

He told officers he was at a gas station, which he did not identify, when he saw a white vehicle. He was unable to say make and model, Malcom said.

"The victim stated the four occupants were focused on him and when he left, the vehicle followed him to Puckett Street and the vehicle drove around him and the rear passenger began shooting at him," Malcom said.

The victim was transported to an Atlanta area hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

Malcom said CPD is requesting that anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact Detective Mark Joyner at 770-786-7605.