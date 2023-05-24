Covington Police Department officer shot in the head, one suspect dead after hotel incident

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington Police Department officer was shot in the head while responding to a domestic fight at a hotel in Covington Tuesday night.

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. at the Oyo Hotel off of Alcovy Rd., right next to I-20 in Covington. The officers responded after a 911 call from hotel staff was made that reported a couple in a domestic dispute at the hotel.

The unnamed CPD officer was reportedly shot in the head, near the eye and the bullet was lodged in his jaw according to a Fox 5 news report. The officer was transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta where he is listed in stable condition.

The suspect who shot the injured officer died after being shot by another officer, according to the Fox 5 report. Attempts by The Covington News to reach out to the Covington Police Department for more information were not immediately answered.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as information is received.